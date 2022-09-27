Black Friday board game deals 2022 - prepare for this year's bargains

Sweater season is fast-approaching, and that means Black Friday board game deals aren't far behind. Sure, tech discounts are what the sale is best known for… but that doesn't mean you should sleep on tabletop offers. It's your chance to score top products at record low prices.

That's because the best board games get drastically reduced in price during the event. In fact, we've seen plenty slashed by 50% or more during annual Black Friday board game deals, so it's well worth keeping an eye out over the course of November.

To help prepare you, our bargain hunters have listed the most essential tips for this price cut bonanza below. You'll also find advice on what to prioritize during this year's Black Friday board game deals, not to mention the savings we're expecting from the sale at large.

Black Friday board game deals - FAQ

(Image credit: Ravensburger / Leder Games / Cephalofair Games)

When will Black Friday board game deals start? This year's Black Friday board game deals are slated to kick off on the last Friday of November - in other words, November 25. It's not just limited to a single day, though. Black Friday trucks on into the weekend, at which point the sale morphs into 2022's Cyber Monday board game deals. These offers are broadly similar, and many discounts stick around. Some even roll into December. The sale starts a lot earlier than Black Friday itself, too; you can expect discounts from mid-November onwards. As such, keep an eye out ahead of time to make sure you don't miss anything.

Black Friday board game deals - what to expect

(Image credit: Fantasy Flight / Avalon Hill / Stonemaier Games / Space Cowboys)

There's a lot of ground to cover when it comes to the Black Friday board game deals, so what should you be looking out for? Considering the sale's proximity to Christmas, board games for families such as Catan and Carcassonne are always a good shout. They're usually cheaper than normal and will go down very well if you're visiting loved ones over the Holiday season. Last year we enjoyed Catan's lowest ever price and a huge 60% drop on Azul and Ticket to Ride, for example.

However, it's worth pointing out that those games always seem to be on sale - the discount you'll get during Black Friday isn't dissimilar to other year-round reductions. As such, the best deals tend to be on more expensive board games for adults such as Wingspan, Mansions of Madness, Root, or Twilight Imperium. Because these usually weigh in at $100 / £100+, being able to pick them up for less isn't an opportunity to miss (especially considering the fact that Gloomhaven, often considered to be one of the top board games for adults, tumbled to its lowest ever price during last year's Black Friday board game deals).

This will probably be your best chance of scoring a bargain

You should watch out for games that have been superseded by a newer version as well. The arrival of Betrayal at House on the Hill 3rd edition means that the cost of Betrayal at House on the Hill 2nd edition should drop off sharply as retailers try to clear stock, so it can be a good time to fill out your collection with titles you always fancied but at just outside of your price range. Gloomhaven is much the same thanks to its highly anticipated sequel (which is one of our top upcoming board games and tabletop RPGs, by the way).

Just make sure you don't wait too long on the off-chance a better offer comes up. As demonstrated by Gloomhaven in the 2020 Black Friday board game deals, it's unlikely to happen; this will probably be your best chance of scoring a bargain.

Plus, there's always the danger that the game in question sells out or leaps back up to full price before long. We've been burned by that ol' chestnut before, and it's more of a danger than ever these days thanks to manufacturing difficulties that have been impacting board game stock across the world.

Last year's best Black Friday board game deals

(opens in new tab) Pandemic | $44.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save 60% - More than half off one of the best games on shelves was one heck of a way to kick off the Black Friday board game deals. This one remains s a masterclass in teamwork and strategy, so we can't recommend it enough if it goes on offer again.



UK price: £33.32 £24.95 at Amazon



(opens in new tab) Blockbuster | $19.99 $6.29 at Amazon

Save 69% - Few games can be played over and over again but still remain fun like Blockbuster. It's a superb party game that anyone is able to get involved in, and its accessible rules mean that you're able to dive right in without delay. Thanks to a hearty discount, it was a standout in last year's Black Friday board game deals.



UK price: £19.99 £14.99 at Amazon



(opens in new tab) Gloomhaven | $139.99 $99.45 at Amazon

Save 29% - This is comfortably one of the best and most talked-about board games for years, so seeing Gloomhaven fall close to its lowest ever price as part of the Black Friday board game deals was a big thing. The UK offer was even better, meanwhile, and because this sort of discount only happens on Black Friday each year, November 2022 might be your time to strike.



UK price: £149.99 £74.90 at Amazon



(opens in new tab) Disney Villainous | $34.97 $17.50 at Walmart

Save 39% - We've got a real soft spot for Disney Villainous, especially when it gets such a big reduction. It rarely sees a discount of this size, so keep an eye out for this Black Friday.



UK price: £39.99 £24.50 at Amazon



(opens in new tab) Betrayal at House on the Hill | $49.99 $28.34 at Amazon

Save 43% - Ever wonder how long you'd last in a horror movie? Black Friday 2021 let you find out for a lot less. With third edition now on shelves, we expect it to get a similar reduction in 2022... or more.



UK price: N/A



(opens in new tab) Ticket to Ride | $54.99 $21.98 at Walmart

Save 60% - Want the perfect post-Thanksgiving board game? It's Ticket to Ride, and last year it got slashed significantly in price for the Black Friday board game deals. We suspect the same will happen again this year.



UK price: N/A



(opens in new tab) Exploding Kittens | $20 $9.99 at Amazon

Save 50% - Few games are as joyfully ridiculous (or funny) as Exploding Kittens, so it was a good thing that the game has seen a 50% drop in price before the Black Friday board game deals even began. It's a good example of how you should be keeping an eye out before Black Friday itself.



UK price: £19.99 £9.95 at Amazon



