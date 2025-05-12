These are the best offers ahead of this year's Memorial Day board game deals 2025

This year's Memorial Day board game deals are fast approaching, but that doesn't mean we're stuck in limbo waiting for kickoff. Rather, the discounts have already begun.

Sure, they might not be called Memorial Day board game deals, but I'd wager that plenty of these will be hit with a Memorial Day sticker if they hang around. Plus, we're seeing a few record low prices before the event is even here. That's worth shouting about, in my opinion.

Want an example? Oh, go on then. You can currently get a massive $20 off the 2nd Edition of Parks, bringing it down to $49.99 at Miniature Market from $60. In much the same way, the phenomenal social deduction game Snakesss is just $8.85 at Amazon, down from $20. Neither has ever been cheaper so far as I can tell, so 2025's Memorial Day board game deals have a lot to live up to.

Anyway, I'll be keeping an eye out for savings on the best board games as Memorial Day approaches. Keep your eyes on this guide when it's here, because it'll be getting regular updates.

Today's best Memorial Day board game deals

Super Boss Monster | $39.95 $31.99 at Miniature Market

Save $8 - I've been excited about this sequel to the brilliant Boss Monster card game, so seeing it crash down in price ahead of the full Memorial Day board game deals has made my day.



Buy it if:

✅ You need some nostalgia

✅ You enjoy quirky card games



Don't buy it if:

❌ You didn't like Boss Monster



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $39.94

Betrayal at House on the Hill | $55.99 $36 at Amazon

Save $19.99 - It's rare to see such a massive reduction on the newest edition of the game, and a 36% is very good ahead of this year's Memorial Day board game deals. Buy it if:

✅ You enjoy narrative-heavy games

✅ You like horror



Don't buy it if:

❌ You aren't a horror fan



Price check:

💲Miniature Market | $55.99

Parks (2nd Edition) | $59.99 $49.99 at Miniature Market

Save $10 - Seeing as this new, revised version of the beloved nature game isn't even out yet, being able to save $10 is an absolute steal.



Buy it if:

✅ You enjoy nature games

✅ You love Cascadia, Wingspan, etc



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want deeper strategy



Price check:

💲Amazon | $89.99

Monster Hunter World: The Board Game - Wildspire Waste | $129.99 $89.95 at Amazon

Save $40.04 - It's not listed as a deal, but it's much cheaper than the official MSRP and usually sets you back something north of $100. A fantastic offer by any other name.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a fan of Monster Hunter

✅ You want a compelling boss battler



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a simple game



Price check:

💲Miniature Market | $110.99

Critter Kitchen | $36.53 $32 at Amazon

Save $4 - It's not necessarily a massive discount, but I'm not able to find the new game for less elsewhere. Indeed, it's actually sold out at retailers like Miniature Market.



Buy it if:

✅ You like cozy games

✅ You love games like Flamecraft



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want more intense strategy



Price check:

💲Miniature Market | Out of stock

Snakesss | $19.99 $8.85 at Amazon

Save $11.14 - I've never seen this social deduction game hit a lower price, so even though it isn't listed as a saving, it actually is. Dive in if you want to take advantage of that bargain!



Buy it if:

✅ You're looking for a family game

✅ You like social deduction games



Don't buy it if:

❌ You crack under pressure



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $8.85

Elden Ring: Realm of the Grafted King | $199.99 $169.99 at Miniature Market

Save $30 - This game is hard to find for less right now, so any fans of the video game and big, bombastic adventure should look no further.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a challenge

✅ You've got a regular gaming group



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't want a long-term commitment



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $184.95

Frosthaven | $250 $219.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - AThis isn't a record low price, but thanks to the China-US tariff row, I can only see this game going up in cost as stock dwindles. Grab it now while it's still semi-reasonable. massive, cooperative board game with a big focus on story and combat, this Gloomhaven successor has gone up by a few cents but is likely to be hit by the US-China tariff row soon. That means prices are likely to rise or stock will evaporate entirely, so grab Frosthaven now if you want to avoid disappointment.



Buy it if:

✅ You love combat games

✅ You love a good RPG



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer less cooperative games



Price check:

💲Miniature Market | $250

Memorial Day board game deals FAQ

When will Memorial Day board game deals begin? This year's Memorial Day will take place on May 26, 2025. Don't assume there won't be savings before that point, though. There are always board game deals flying around no matter the time of year, and if previous sales are anything to go by, some of the current offerings will be given a Memorial Day badge when the time comes.



As with many sales, this one is likely to start earlier than its specified date as well. Keep an eye out at least a couple of days beforehand to make the most of these reductions.

How do I know if it's a good Memorial Day board game deal? It isn't uncommon to see board games get a price cut, so how can you tell if the saving is actually good or not? Well, the GamesRadar+ team and I always check with price comparison sites like CamelCamelCamel. This tells us the item's lowest ever price, its average cost over time, and more. We can use that information to fill you in on whether a board game discount is actually a good deal at all. Beware of retailers like Amazon jacking up prices just before the event as well. It tends to pull stunts like this so the eventual reduction (which is basically the same as it's been for weeks) looks bigger.

Where will I find good Memorial Day board game deals? Want to go it alone? I've listed a few of the retailers that the GamesRadar+ team and I use on a weekly basis, and they don't tend to let us down in terms of value for money. Here are some suggestions, including reasons for why I'm recommending them in the first place.



- Amazon: Best variety and discounts

- Miniature Market: Brilliant for hobby games

- Walmart: Find savings on family games

- Target: Stocks a mix of hobby and classic games

How we find Memorial Day board game deals

Wondering how we know if a deal is any good or not? We have a few techniques here at GamesRadar+ that we use to ensure best practice. It's a bit like how we test board games; there's a lot of double-checking, comparisons, and cross-references to make sure we're giving you the best, most up-to-date info. Our team will usually prioritize games we have personal experience with as well, allowing us to be more authoritative about whether you should buy the item in general.

Here's a peek behind the curtain at how it all works:

🛒 We browse trusted retailers personally

These offers aren't found and spat out by AI or mindless programs; a bunch of board game-loving human beings have spent a significant amount of time trawling through offers at the most reliable, reputable stores. We trust our instincts and hard-won experience too, not someone else's.

💲 We use price-matching software

To see whether a discount is actually worth considering, we go to price comparison sites like CamelCamelCamel. This lets us know what the product's lowest ever price was, the average cost, and when it traditionally recieves a reduction.

🏪 We compare and contrast with other retailers

We don't just call it a day once we've stumbled upon a deal; we then check its price at other stores to make sure you can't get the same thing for less elsewhere. Only then will we add it to our roundup.

Want an idea of what you should be looking out for? Don't miss this guide to the best cooperative board games, or the best 2-player board games.