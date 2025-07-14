Reddit was right, this $7 Nintendo Switch 2 accessory is a game changer in a heatwave

I'm reporting from the UK, where the deadly laser in the sky has been at full throttle for just under a week now. Scientists call it a 'heat dome', warm, still, suffocating air has been trapped hovering over the country with no relief at night and not even a breath of a breeze. I call it a sweat-soaked living nightmare. Halfway through this summer heatwave, though, I stumbled upon something magical.

Reddit user u/Gamingjojo909 shared a pic of them relaxing on a balcony with their Nintendo Switch 2, proclaiming "found another use for the top USB-C port!" It's a tiny USB-C fan hooked up on top of the device and it might be the best Nintendo Switch accessory I've ever bought.

I picked up the UK version above, which looks to be the same model that Gamingjojo has. Look, it's not going to do the job of a full standing fan and it can't compete with a premium air conditioning unit. It does, however, give me that breath of air that was so desperately lacking in my Breath of the Wild sessions this past week.

It's surprisingly strong, offering a noticeable drop in temperature on my face when playing in a sitting position (though it was a little too high to offer the same level of cooling when lying down). Plus, this is a plug-and-play affair - simply slot it in and the fan springs to life as soon as the handheld is booted up.

There are two downsides, but they're nowhere near big enough to stop me running this little gadget when those temperatures climb again. First up, you will have to contend with fan noise (though if you're using one of the best gaming headsets that won't be a problem). The power of the speakers on the Nintendo Switch 2 was enough to compensate with a higher volume, though - I was never in a position where I couldn't hear my games without a set of headphones.

Next up is the vibration. The spinning of those fan blades means the whole handheld shakes slightly when it's running. It's no big deal really - it's far less motion than the rumble inside the Joy-Con, but it does make a difference to the feel of the device.

