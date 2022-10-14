D&D Black Friday deals 2022 - make the most of this year's discounts

This year's D&D Black Friday deals are approaching like a fire-spewing dragon out of hell. Only instead of flames, it's breathing... discounts? OK, we'll admit that this metaphor is rapidly falling apart. But still. The point is, there are sure to be some great reductions in 2022.

To be precise, the 2022 D&D Black Friday deals are bound to include savings on books both new and old, not to mention accessories like dice. Indeed, Dungeons and Dragons books that usually weigh in at $50 / £50 apiece have dropped to half price in previous Black Friday gaming deals.

That's why we've rounded up some tips on how to take advantage of this year's price cuts. If you want to boost your collection or get started with one of the best tabletop RPGs for less, you've come to the right place - here's everything you need to know about scoring a natural 20 on Dungeons and Dragons Black Friday deals.

D&D Black Friday deals - FAQ

When will the D&D Black Friday deals start? The sales event of the year always takes place during the last Friday of November, which means we can expect 2022's discounts to roll in on November 25. However, the savings aren't limited to that one day. Reductions start appearing earlier than ever, and the same is true of Dungeons and Dragons Black Friday deals. Keep an eye out from mid-November to score some bargains, and be sure to watch out after Black Friday itself is through as well - the savings usually continue into Cyber Monday and beyond.

D&D Black Friday deals - what to expect

Accessories like dice always enjoy a discount during the Black Friday Dungeons and Dragons sale, but rulebooks are the headline act. It's common for these to be reduced by 50% or more, and that allows you to build a killer library for a lot less than normal. Many of these discounts include brand new books as well, so don't think you're limited to older releases.

A great example would be Spelljammer: Adventures in Space. Having been on shelves for a few months, it's a prime candidate for reductions when Black Friday rolls around. We anticipate Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel enjoying a price cut as well.

Upcoming launches like the return to Dragonlance are likely to get a price cut

The 'best' offers will depend on your level of experience with the game, though. For beginners, any saving on the Starter Set, Essentials Kit, Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, or Monster Manual should be at the top of your agenda - it's by far the best time to stock up on these essential purchases. And because we've yet to see a Black Friday where they weren't discounted, you can count on a reduction.

Meanwhile, veterans should check out rules expansions like Tasha's Cauldron of Everything or Xanathar's Guide while they have the chance, not to mention chunkier adventures like Rime of the Frostmaiden. The former can really enhance your game with clever quality-of-life features, while the latter get you dozens of hours of play.

Be sure to look out for the latest releases, too... even if they aren't out yet. Upcoming launches like December's return to Dragonlance are likely to get slashed in time for the D&D Black Friday deals, and we saw something similar happen multiple times during 2021.

Last year's best D&D Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Starter Set | $19.99 $10.63 at Amazon

Save 47% - If you want to get into D&D for the first time as a player or as a Dungeon Master, the Starter Set is (obviously) a good way to do it... so getting almost 50% off was a great opportunity.



UK price: £17.12 £16.44 at Amazon



(opens in new tab) Player's Handbook | $49.95 $22.93 at Amazon (with coupon)

Save 44% - Once you've gotten your head around the Basic Rules that are available for free online, the Player's Handbook should be your next port of call... and that made this significant offer on the tome very tempting during last year's D&D Black Friday deals.



UK price: £30 £27.56 at Amazon



(opens in new tab) Fizban's Treasury of Dragons | $49.95 $24.97 at Amazon (with coupon)

Save 50% - ThisDespite having only just come out at the time, this book enjoyed a massive discount in the USA for 2021's Dungeons and Dragons Black Friday deals.



UK price: £37.48 £28.21 at Amazon



(opens in new tab) Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos | $49.95 $34.99 at Amazon

Save 30% - It'll This book wasn't even out in time for the D&D Black Friday deals, but it still got a massive reduction for the sale. The same may be true for this year's releases.



UK price: £44.99 at Waterstones (no discount)



(opens in new tab) Forgotten Realms Laeral Silverhand's Explorer's Kit | $24.95 $14.99 at Amazon

Save 40% - With 11 premium dice to go with 20 double-sided cards that feature the character Laeral Silverhand's observations about Forgotten Realms lore, this pack is pretty cool if you're hoping to play some adventures set in D&D's primary setting. Especially with $10 off the price tag.



UK price: £18.72 £17.80 at Amazon



