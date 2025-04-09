Three solo adventures revealed for D&D Dragon Delves Adventure Anthology as pre-orders go live

Pre-orders have now gone live for the next D&D release, Dragon Delves: An Adventure Anthology. Along with the pre-order news, we're now finally getting some more details around the book and its contents.

This gorgeously illustrated collection of 10 dragon-based adventures for D&D 5e is compatible with the 2024 rules revisions, and is meant for 10 level 1-12 characters. Each adventure focuses on a different chromatic or metallic dragon from the world of Dungeons & Dragons. Other than that, all the information we had was about the artwork, such as the wonderful alternative cover art that the amazing Magic: The Gathering artist Justine Jones had done for the book. Basically, we had no way of telling if Dragon Delves was going to be best D&D book material.

Now the pre-order listings have gone live for Dragon Delves, we've learned that there will also be solo adventures scattered throughout the book. "3 of the 10 adventures can be run with a solo player," the UK listing notes. That means players will be able to get their dragon on even if the rest of the rest of the party has gone AWOL. I'm a big fan of solo RPGs, so this is great news for anyone whose pals are usually too busy for a D&D session.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Artistic flair (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) In case you're just here to ogle the smashing dragon artwork, there's a book for that! Right now the Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana Special Edition is 45% off at $68.87 on Amazon. The standard edition is even cheaper with 48% off: $26.13 as opposed to the usual $50. For UK folk those are 34% off for the Special Edition at £69.49 at Amazon, or 20% off the standard version for £27.85.

This comes along with the news that there will be stickers included with the book, as well as 22 pre-populated maps for D&D Beyond Maps VTT usage. Details around the maps make it clear that there will be everything from "a stolen pirate base to city ruins," so we at least know these are the kind of locations set to feature in the adventures.

Right now you can pre-order a physical copy of Dragon Delves in the US for $49.99 on the D&D Beyond store, or get the Ultimate Bundle for just $10 more ($59.99 as opposed to the expected $95.96). UK folk can either get their pre-orders in at Amazon for £41.99, or on the D&D Beyond store for £59.99 for the physical and digital bundle.

For more recommendations, why not check out the best tabletop RPGs, or for something a little more physical how about the best board games?