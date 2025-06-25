Exclusive Riftbound card reveals give nightmarish League of Legends champions deadly adaptations

The League of Legends trading card game, Riftbound, is finally gearing up for its English release later this year and previews for the first set – Riftbound: Origins – have kicked off across the internet. And GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal a pair of League of Legends Champions from the upcoming set that, frankly, I wouldn't want to meet in a dark alleyway. Or in Riftbound terms, a dark battlefield.

Given that Riftbound has, you know, yet to actually release, these are some of the first cards you might get exposed to. With that in mind, we're prepared to give a bit of context to each one so that folks with only passing knowledge might better understand how these fit into the game.

Malzahar, Fanatic

(Image credit: Riot Games)

First up? Rare Champion Unit Malzahar, Fanatic. Notably, our pal from the Void costs 4 energy (upper right) but does not include a Power cost. That means you're just exhausting runes rather than recycling them, which can be useful. He's also a bit on the weak side with just 3 Might, meaning our buddy here is middling in a fight at best.

But it's his ability here that's particularly noteworthy. As an Action, you can exhaust Malzahar and kill a friendly unit or gear in order to add two power. In addition to generally being useful by adding power (which you can then use to play cards or for other abilities that might require it) sometimes it is actually in your best interest to kill a friendly unit. Deathknell is a keyword that specifically triggers whatever the text states when, for example, the unit with it dies – and those abilities can be powerful. All told, this Malzahar seems like maybe a good Champion to hang out in your base rather than duke it out in a given battlefield.

Nocturne, Horrifying

(Image credit: Riot Games)

On the other hand, this Nocturne is basically built to fight. Yes, there's a single Power cost in addition to the 4 energy, but 4 Might is enough to be a contender on any battlefield. Add in the fact that the card includes Ganking, letting it move from battlefield to battlefield, and you've got a nimble Champion on your hands.

Where Nocturne really shines, however, is the additional ability that if the card is revealed when looking at the top of your deck without drawing, it can be played for a single energy. This makes for some nice potential synergy, and I'd be surprised if the Origins set didn't include several ways to take advantage of this within the appropriate colors.

More Riftbound cards from the Origins set are expected to be revealed through July 18, so be sure to keep an eye on the official card gallery. Riftbound: Origins itself is currently scheduled to release in English in October 2025. We'll keep you updated as and when more information is available like what date, exactly, Riftbound will be released on – and where to buy it.

