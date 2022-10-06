Cyber Monday board game deals 2022 - make the most of this year's sale

The Cyber Monday board game deals are steadily approaching, and even though Black Friday is usually the best for discounts, that doesn't mean you should count out its younger sibling.

That's because many of the best board games drop to their lowest prices in this sales event, allowing you to save money on must-have favorites for yourself or someone else (if you want to get your Christmas shopping finished early, the Cyber Monday board game deals are golden). The trouble is knowing where to look and what to prioritize. That's where we come in.

Our team of bargain-hunters have been busy rounding up their top tips for this year's Cyber Monday board game deals, so feast your eyes on this info if you want to make your money go further.

Cyber Monday board game deals - FAQs

When will the Cyber Monday board game deals start? You can expect 2022's Cyber Monday board game deals to take place on November 28 - it's always the first Monday after the Black Friday board game deals occur. However, don't think they're limited to the Monday itself. They'll actually kick off from Saturday November 26, and can often run into early December. Basically, keep an eye out as soon as Black Friday is done.

Cyber Monday board game deals - what to expect

Although the best offers are usually reserved for Black Friday, the Cyber Monday board game deals still have a few tricks of their own. As an example, 2021 saw big hitters like Pandemic strike their lowest ever prices. Basically, don't count out the sale ahead of time.

Generally speaking, the best Cyber Monday board game deals tend to be on family-friendly games like Catan. These already-affordable favorites are knocked down to an even more tempting price, and they're perfect options for get-togethers over the Holidays.

The significant price cuts they enjoyed during the sales period were more than a little eye-catching

However, that isn't to say it won't be a bumper sale for hobby games (such as the best cooperative board games). They received the most tempting discounts back in 2021, so we anticipate a repeat this year. Because they're usually on the expensive side of things, the significant price cuts they enjoyed during the sales period were more than a little eye-catching.

Last year's best Cyber Monday board game deals

(opens in new tab) Pandemic | $44.99 $21.80 at Walmart

Save $23 - While it may hit a little closer to home these days than it once did, Pandemic is a beloved game that's been a favorite for years. With superb co-op gameplay and a real sense of tension you won't find anywhere else, it absolutely deserves a place in your collection - and newcomers got that chance when it dropped to this ridiculously low price.



UK price: £33.32 £24 at Amazon (with voucher)



(opens in new tab) Betrayal at House on the Hill | $49.99 $27.59 at Amazon

Save 45% - Casting you as the star of your own horror movie, Betrayal at House on the Hill challenges you to survive the night in a haunted mansion that really, really wants you dead. It's an essential purchase that we can't recommend enough, and it being so discounted in 2021 was a big win.



UK price: £49.10 at Amazon (no discount)



(opens in new tab) Star Wars: Outer Rim | $61.50 $44.95 at Amazon

Save 27% - If Han Solo was always your favorite from the Star Wars saga, this ended up being one of the better Cyber Monday board game deals. Allowing you to make your way through the lawless Outer Rim of the galaxy, players must try to make their name in the most dangerous part of space.



UK price: £51.64 at Amazon (with voucher)



(opens in new tab) Ticket to Ride | $54.99 $24.51 at Walmart

Save 50% - If you'd like a board game that doesn't tax your brainpower too much but still has a layer of strategy to it, Ticket to Ride will fit the bill. It's a surprisingly chilled-out yet engrossing classic that was definitely worth snapping up with that discount.



UK price: £30.95 at Amazon



(opens in new tab) Catan | $55 $22 at Walmart

Save 60% - Catan is practically an institution at this point, and it's still going strong despite being decades old. A masterful resource-gathering game that families will love, we couldn't recommend it enough when it was reduced last year.



UK price: £40.90 £27 at Amazon (with voucher)



(opens in new tab) Disney Villainous | $34.97 $17.50 at Walmart

Save 39% - This game puts its focus on the baddies, and that's for the best. Allowing players to explore their wicked side, it's delightfully evil and unexpectedly tactical. A real delight, especially when it had so much knocked off for the Cyber Monday board game deals in 2021.



UK price: £39.99 £24.50 at Amazon



