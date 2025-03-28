The Amazon Spring Sale has a massive selection of board games discounted this weekend

Spring is about to do that thing that it does and the board game trees are in full bloom. What, you didn't know board games grew on trees? Sweet child, you're about to discover that board games are all around us in spring, just like 'love' in that one song.

I genuinely can't think of a better way to celebrate the changing of the seasons and, by extention, nature in all its splendor than sitting inside playing the best board games hunched over at my kitchen table (Come on, it's made of wood, what more do you want?) That's especially true if I can nab a good board game at a discount. If you're in the market for some board games, too, Amazon has just hatched its Spring Sale and the board game deals are flowing. It's just as well becuase these things are getting darned expensive.

The best deals I've seen so far in the Amazon Spring Sale have been $13 saved on Red Rising for $10.99, and a tasty $15 discount on Trekking The National Parks for $34.95. There's plenty more savings to be had while you're stuffing your face with chocolate this season, so take a look below for more.

Curated by Curated by Katie Wickens Social Links Navigation Tabletop & Merch Contributor Katie Wickens has been designing, reviewing and analysing board games for six years, with a focus on emergent narrative and thematic mechanics.

Today's best board game deals in Amazon's Spring Sale

Cascadia | $39.99 $32.02 at Amazon

Save $7.65 - For a game that won the 2022 board game of the year award, this is a lovely little discount. My friend swears by this as a gentle, easy to learn game that's somehow both relaxing and exciting.



Buy it if:

✅ You adore nature themed artwork in games

✅ You're big on simplicity



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not one for set collection games



Price check:

💲Miniature Market | $31.99

Parks Roll & Hike | $24.99 $21.24 at Amazon

Save $3.75 - While not the biggest discount ever, this is a super cute little dice game that's nice and portable, so you can actually take it with you if you're planning on a nice hike this Spring. It's a light strategy, with lovely illustrations, that only takes around half an hour to play.



Buy it if:

✅ You're not one for sitting still

✅ You're big on simplicity



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather something a little heavier



Price check:

💲Miniature Market | $24.99

Red Rising | $24.00 $10.99 at Amazon

Save $13 - This is the lowest price we’ve seen for Red Rising so far and really, one of the lowest prices you’ll see for most board games in 2025. Buy it if:

✅ You’re a fan of the Red Rising series or similar sci-fi settings

✅ You enjoy strategy board games

✅ You want a game you can play multiplayer or solo Don't buy it if:

❌ You like games with cuter, softer themes

❌ Even the lightest of strategy has your head hurting Price check:

💲Miniature Market | $36

Namiji | $44.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Namiji is one of my personal favorites. It's not technically in the spring sale, but its a nature game for sure. It's a beautifully illustrated game of collecting fish to fill your net, while building panoramic pictures, and lucky dipping for crabs. It tends to sit around the $40 mark, with occasional discounts dropping below $30 around peak trading.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a fan of Japanese culture

✅ You love games full of little surprises



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not one for fishing games



Price check:

💲Miniature Market | $35.99

Trekking The National Parks | $49.95 $34.95 at Amazon

Save $15 - For national park enjoyers, this is one game you won't want to miss out on. Trekking is a fantastic board game of wilderness exploration with no prior knowledge necessary!



Buy it if:

✅ You're the outdoorsy type

✅ You want to experience nature in all it's glory



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer more abstract games



Price check:

💲Underdog Games | $39.99

Talisman Alliances: Fate Beckons expansion | $33.99 $23.49 at Amazon

Save $10.50 - An interesting twist on the Talisman series, this cooperative board game is 5th Edition’s first expansion, and it shakes things up by having adventurers share their resources and work together to complete five perilous trials.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to try something new

✅ Talisman is getting boring for you



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer competitive games



Price check:

💲Hasbro Pulse | $33.99

Undergrove | $49.99 $40.70 at Amazon

Save $9.29 - Coming from the same award-winning designers as Wingspan, this is a game about the little things in the woodland that make a big difference. It was inspired by how trees and mushrooms communicate, and doubles as an educational game that's easy to learn.



Buy it if:

✅ You're fascinated by mushrooms

✅ Your focus is on the microcosm



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not ready to learn a little



Price check:

💲Miniature Market | $39.99

Redwood | $47.99 $31.25 at Amazon

Save $16.74 - A fascinating combination of shooting board game mechanics, with nature themed photography, that just kinda works. This one is full of lovely illustrations and sees players competing to create the most beautiful panorama. Often sitting at just under the $50 mark, now's a good time to get snapping the perfect nature pics.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a game brimming with natural splendor

✅ You enjoy a game that involves a chase



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer less tactical nature games



Price check:

💲Miniature Market | $58.99

Escaping Extinction | $22.39 $18.80 at Amazon

Save $3.59 - This game has only been close to this cheap twice since it came out in 2024. Once in late November around peak trading, when it dropped to around $21, and for a couple of days in mid January where it sat at around $22-ish.



Buy it if:

✅ You are a big fan of whimsical dino nonsense

✅ You want something cooperative and easy to learn



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather play a serious board game



Price check:

💲Science Museum of Minnesota | $44.99

Herd Mentality: Udderly Hilarious | $26.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - After last year's price hike, we hadn't seen this game go lower than $20 through 2024. Now its getting regular discounts, and while it's not the cheapest we've seen it going for, it's darn close. This is a super fun family game, too. One that involves answering adorable questions, trying to go with whatever you think others will answer.



Buy it if:

✅ You love guessing what people are thinking

✅ You want something family friendly



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather play a serious board game



Price check:

💲Miniature Market | $19.99

How we find board game deals

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

There are a lot of offers out there, so how can you be sure we're bringing you the very best discounts? Well, I'm glad you asked. The way in which we find board game deals is important to the GamesRadar+ team and I, and it's a similar methodology to how we test board games.

Here's a breakdown of how it all works:

🛒 We spend time searching for deals from trusted retailers

💲 We use price-matching software camelcamelcamel to make sure these are real deals

🏪 We compare with rival retailers, to make sure you're getting the best board game deals available on the web

Want to find out what you should keep an eye on? Don't miss our guides to the best cooperative board games, good board games for 2 players, or the best card games.