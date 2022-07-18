Cascadia is board game of the year after Spiel des Jahres 2022 win

The winners of the Spiel des Jahres 2022 board game awards have been unveiled, and Cascadia - a game about creating the best ecosystem - has walked away with the overall prize.

Created by Randy Flynn and produced by Flatout Games/AEG/Kosmos, Cascadia was up against stiff competition from other popular games released over the past year (which you can check out in our guide to the Spiel des Jahres board game of the year nominees 2022). More precisely, it beat the sequence-building Scout by Kei Kajino and party-focused board game Top Ten by Aurélien Picolet.

Winners for other categories were also announced. Magic Mountain by Jens-Peter Schliemann and Bernhard Weber snagged the Kinderspiel des Jahres 2022 trophy (that celebrates the top board games for kids of this year), while Living Forest by Aske Christiansen earned the Kennerspiel award for more complex hobby board games for adults.

You can find more information about the winners below, including where you can get them for less (we've had a good look around to find the best prices, and these are the lowest we were able to uncover). And if you're in the mood for new board games, be sure to check out our guide for some recommendations or these board game deals via our roundup.

Spiel des Jahres 2022 winners

(opens in new tab) Magic Mountain (Kinderspiel des Jahres 2022 winner) | $24.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

A marble-run game for younger kids, Magic Mountain (or Zauberberg as it's known in Germany, where the Spiel des Jahres awards take place) lets players pick marbles from a bag and set them off down the board. They'll then trundle down branching paths and encounter witch or apprentice figures, so it's pretty delightful in its simplicity.



UK price: Currently unavailable



For more recommendations, don't forget to check out the best cooperative board games or these board games for 2 players. You can also find the best Star Wars board games or the top board games for families with our dedicated guides.