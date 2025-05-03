I review Lego Star Wars for a living, and these are the discounted sets I would buy myself for May 4

May 4 is fast approaching like a starfighter out of hyperspace, and plenty of Lego Star Wars kits have been slashed in price to mark the occasion. Display models, playsets, and more have been reduced by up to (or, if you're based in the UK, up to £154).

I started writing about the range a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, so am ready to - and a few discounts in particular have caught my eye. To make sure you're not missing out this Star Wars day, I've listed the cut-price Lego Star Wars sets I'd recommend prioritizing. Indeed, I'd actually want these kits in my collection. That's because a few make it onto our list of the best Lego sets overall.

A few different retailers have rattled off discounts, but from my own research, it feels as though Amazon's doing best in terms of value for money. While the Disney Store and Lego itself are providing reductions in honor of the event (so are still worth checking), Amazon's price-cuts are steeper. The UK is also doing best out of this week's savings; its reductions have been much stronger in the Force.

Lego Star Wars US deals

Lego Millennium Falcon (75375) | $84.99 $67.49 at Amazon

Save $17.50 - This is the cheapest one of my favorite Lego sets has ever been. As I mention in my Lego Millennium Falcon (75375) review, "no corners have been cut in its design."



Buy it if:

✅ You want a cool display piece

✅ You don't have much display space



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want the bigger versions

❌ You want a toy



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $67.49

Lego Grogu with Hover Pram (75403) | $99.99 $89.50 at Amazon

Save $10 - It's looking like this new version of Lego Grogu has never been cheaper than it is now, which isn't bad going considering its previous low price was around $95 according to my price comparison software.



Buy it if:

✅ You love the little guy

✅ You prefer it the previous version



Don't buy it if:

❌ You already have the old version

❌ You're running out of display space



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $99.95

Lego Home One (75403) | $69.99 $57.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - So far as I can tell, this one has only ever been a few cents less than it is here, and the previous record was around $65. Sure, it's not necessarily as iconic as other Star Wars craft, but the Home One (as seen in the original trilogy serving as the Rebellion's base) is still a very cool ship.



Buy it if:

✅ You have a midi-ship collection

✅ Home One is a favorite of yours



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather get something more iconic

❌ You're saving for the Falcon



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $69.95

Lego Boarding the Tantive IV (75387) | $54.99 $43.99 at Amazon

Save $11 - This kit is quite literally cents away from its lowest ever price. Five cents, actually. Because this is such a great blend of display piece and playset (something I praised in my Lego Boarding the Tantive IV (75387) review), it's worth every penny.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a display piece

✅ You want a playset



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd have liked it to include Leia and the droids

❌ You'd rather save for a bigger kit



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $43.99

Lego Tantive IV (75376) | $79.99 $63.95 at Amazon

Save $16 - We have another record low price! The Tantive IV, which was the first ship we ever saw in Star Wars, hasn't ever been available for less than it is now ahead of May 4. As we mentioned in our Lego Tantive IV (75376) review, it's a "gorgeous little display piece."



Buy it if:

✅ You're building a midi-ship collection

✅ You have fond memories of this ship



Don't buy it if:

❌ One of the other midi-ships caught your eye

❌ You want a larger scale version



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $63.95

Lego R2-D2 (75379) | $99.99 $81.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - Our pal Artoo has only ever been a couple of dollars less than this, and because we were so keen on the model in our Lego R2-D2 (75379) review, I'm more than happy to recommend this little astromech.



Buy it if:

✅ You thought old model was a bit big

✅ You want to get C-3PO as well



Don't buy it if:

❌ You have the older version

❌ You'd prefer C-3PO, K-2SO, or Chopper



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $81.99

Lego Star Wars UK deals

Lego Grogu with Hover Pram (75403) | £89.99 £64.58 at Amazon

Save £25 - This adorable kit hasn't ever been cheaper, and it's apparently a limited-time discount. That means you'll have to move quicker than Grogu going after space frogs if you want to take advantage of the saving.



Buy it if:

✅ You love Baby Yoda

✅ You prefer this one to the previous model



Don't buy it if:

❌ You already have the previous version

❌ You're happy to wait for further discounts



Price check:

💲 Very | £67.99

Lego UCS TIE Interceptor (75382) | £199.99 £169.98 at Amazon

Save £30 - This gorgeous Ultimate Collector Series model is a single pound away from a record low price. We said it "boasts arguably the finest mid-size ship interior Lego has ever created and the greebling is simply exquisite" in our Lego UCS TIE Interceptor (75382) review.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a showstopper

✅ You love the more complex kits



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't have lots of display space

❌ You'd rather get the UCS X-Wing



Price check:

💲 Lego | £199.99

Lego Imperial Star Destroyer (75394) | £149.99 £127.48 at Amazon

Save £22- This is a very good saving despite the kit being a pound of so off a record low price. This has been on my to-do list for a while thanks to its level of detail even though it's smaller than previous versions. It sits in the Goldilocks zone so far as I'm concerned.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to display or play

✅ You like kits with hidden corners



Don't buy it if:

❌ You have the UCS version

❌ You'd prefer something a bit smaller



Price check:

💲 Disney Store | £149.99

Lego UCS Millennium Falcon (75192) | £734.99 £580 at Amazon

Save £154 - It's still a lot of money on the whole, but being able to save over £150 on one of the most sought-after Lego Star Wars kits is noteworthy to say the least. While this isn't a record low price, I'd still say it's pretty great value for what our Lego UCS Millennium Falcon (75192) review said was the best Star Wars set "ever."



Buy it if:

✅ You want the best Star Wars kit

✅ You'd like a centerpiece



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're OK with cheaper versions

❌ You haven't got much display space



Price check:

💲 Smyths | £584.99

Lego Acclamator-Class Assault Ship (75404) | £44.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £15 - Here's another record low price to kick off May 4 2025! This recent kit had only ever dipped to £34 before now, so a reduction that takes it just under £30 is good going.



Buy it if:

✅ You have a midi-ship collection

✅ You're a prequels fan



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather get the midi-Falcon

❌ You have your eye on the Vindicator



Price check:

💲 Very | £29.99

Lego Home One (75403) | £59.99 £42.99 at Amazon

Save £17 - This kit hasn't ever been cheaper, according to my price-matching software. Before now, the lowest it'd gone was £44.99, so I suppose you could call this a May 4 miracle.



Buy it if:

✅ You're making a midi-ship collection

✅ Home One is one of your favorites



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather get another midi-ship

❌ You want a toy for your kids



Price check:

💲 Very | £42.99

Lego Millennium Falcon (75375) | £74.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £20- It's a few pounds away from the kit's lowest ever price, but that's still a very respectable saving on one of my favorite ever Lego sets.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a display piece

✅ You don't have lots of display space



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer the bigger versions

❌ You want a toy for your kids



Price check:

💲 Very | £54.99

For more offers, don't miss our page of Lego deals.