You call THAT a water gun? This is a water gun!

There are water guns, and then there's Spyra. The indie company exploded onto the scene with an outrageously sci-fi blaster that made almost everything else – Super Soakers and humble water pistols alike – look stupid, and now they have an entire arsenal of eyebrow-raising toys. Honestly, forget about anything else if you're experiencing a heatwave; these are the water guns you need.

If you'd asked me a few years ago to recommend Spyra blasters so wholeheartedly, I couldn't. Yes, its ultra-premium option made even the best water guns utterly redundant. But it had an ultra-premium price tag that pushed it outside most budgets. Now, though? The company has dreamt up a fleet of other toys that are much more reasonably priced, and that means they're a viable option to utterly obliterate your foes for backyard fun this summer.

Here's the lineup, with some reasoning on why I rate them.

Even though this is the cheapest option in the Spyra arsenal, it still packs a lot of the same technological advancements. It being electric (and charged via USB-C) allows for constant pressure, so you don't need to pump it before use. That provides a good amount of umph behind each shot as well, allowing for greater range and accuracy. Add a lightweight yet sturdy build for something both kids and adults can enjoy. If you want the best possible price, I'd head to Spyra because it's running a sale right now.



Buy it if:

✅ You want the cheapest option

✅ You still want high quality



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're happy with normal water guns



UK price:

⭐ £44 £35.20 at Spyra

This absolute monster of a water gun provides maximum drenching potential. It sends water bombs across the battlefield to absolutely soak rivals, and because these are made of a hard-wearing but soft silicon, they can be used again. I've had a blast trying this out, and it's the sort of thing that makes you want to start laughing maniacally as if you're an '80s action villain. Want the best possible price? Grab it at Spyra, because it has a sale on right now.



Buy it if:

✅ You want maximum firepower

✅ You prefer to go big or go home



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're buying for young kids (it's heavy)



UK price:

⭐ £99 £79.20 at Spyra

And here it is, my favorite of all the Spyra blasters. Even though it's the most expensive, it's also the most advanced… not to mention powerful. Seriously, this blew my mind a little when I first tried it out. Immense power, unerring accuracy that means you'll actually hit what you're aiming at, three fire modes (single shot, auto, and burst), and a self-reload function make it the king of all water guns, no questions asked. Looking to save cash? It's available for less at Spyra right now.



Buy it if:

✅ You want the ultimate water gun

✅ You're buying for adults



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want to keep costs down



UK price:

⭐ £144 £115.20 at Spyra

Following my SpyraThree review, I recently got in the SpyraGo and the SpyraGravity to see how they compared. While the latter is also in the 'premium' category, the former was of particular interest because it's a more budget-friendly option. I was a little wary because I worried I'd been ruined by the Go's sci-fi big brother, but you know what? It still slaps. Despite not having the auto-fill function or three fire modes, it's dead easy to load thanks to a hatch on the back, it's still digital so has constant pressure, and it actually lasts for longer. Its shots are just as impressively accurate too. When combined with the smaller size and lower weight that makes it suitable for kids, this is a winner.

Naturally, the Gravity is excellent as well. It hurls silicon, magnetically-sealed water bombs at foes like a grenade launcher, and the results are a hoot. If someone gets hit with one of these, they're gonna be soaked. Want to make a statement? This is what you get.

