Save over $70 on 4 of the best Lego Star Wars deals ahead of May 4

May 4 is just around the corner, and while there's a heck of a lot of options when it comes to Lego Star Wars deals right now, I thought I'd bring you a round-up of the shiniest deals from all corners of the galaxy. We're talking either a tiny Falcon model, or a medium-sized alternate universe one, the dangerous Droideka, or another familiar droid you may or may not have been looking for.

Right now, the smallest of the three Lego Millennium Falcon designs is down to its cheapest price ever for US folk, at for $67.95 at Amazon, making it a saving of 20% over the usual $84.99. That's it's cheapest price ever in the US, according to our price tracking software, with $17.04 saved on this tiny technological trophy. For UK folk, the same model is £56.98 at Amazon, with £18.01 saved on one of the best Lego Star Wars sets around.

Alternatives can grab the Star Wars Dark Falcon set for just $154.99 at Amazon. It's even cheaper for UK Dark side enjoyers, too, at £114.99 on Amazon, that's a saving of £45 against the usual £159.99 price tag.

Then there's the droids. There's something below for both Jedi and Sith, as well as UK and US folk, alike. So scroll on down if you meat bags are on the look out for some bolt-bucket companions or, indeed, the fastest hunk of junk in the Galaxy.

And May the fourth be with you, always.

Lego Millennium Falcon | $84.99 $67.95 at Amazon

Save $17.04 - That's almost a record low price on the smaller Falcon kit, and reductions for the model have been few and far between at the time of writing.



Buy it if:

✅ You want the most iconic Star Wars ship

✅ You don't want to break the bank

✅ You don't have room for the bigger versions



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer to pay more for a bigger Falcon

❌ You're looking for a playset for your kids



Price check:

💲 Lego | $84.99



UK price:

⭐ Amazon | £74.99 £56.98

Lego Star Wars The Dark Falcon | $179.99 $154.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - That's 14% saved on a fantastic medium sized Lego set, and one that flips the meta on its head with good characters turned to the dark side, and vice versa.



Buy it if:

✅ You want the alt Lego experience

✅ You want to round out your collection with something a little dark



Don't buy it if:

❌ There's something wrong with your power converter



Price check:

💲Lego store | $179.99



US price:

⭐ Amazon | £159.99 £114.99

Lego Star Wars R2-D2 | $99.99 $79 at Amazon

Save $21 - This dependable little droid is now at its lowest ever price, and it's normally closer to $90 on average. In other words, you're getting a good deal on one of the true heroes of the series.



Buy it if:

✅ You want an affordable version of R2

✅ You'll get/have C-3PO as well



Don't buy it if:

❌ You have the old R2 set



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $80 UK price:

⭐ Amazon | £89.99 £66.99

Lego Star Wars Droideka | $64.99 $51.95 at Walmart

Save $7 - If you want the Destroyer Droid for your own collection, you can currently get it for a record low price over at Walmart.



Buy it if:

✅ You love the prequels

✅ You want a cool display piece



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're expecting a playset



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $51.95 UK price:

⭐ Amazon | £59.99 £47.99

Should you buy these Star Wars Lego sets?

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

The Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon sits at the top of our Lego Star Wars guide thanks to a surprising amount of detail for its size. It's a little fiddly compared to its big sister, the £599.99 Millennium Falcon 75192 (which is also on offer, by the way). Still while it wouldn't look as cool mounted inside a coffee table and doesn't it open up into a little playset complete with workstations, she's still "got it where it counts".

If you're after something a little more sith-oriented, the is a lovely middle ground, size-wise. It leans into alternate history with a light-side Vader, Bounty Hunter C-3PO, Darth Dev, Darth Rey, Beach Luke, and dark-side Jar Jar.

Then of course, if Droids are more your thing, R2-D2 was already great value for money at it's usual price, as we noted in our Lego R2-D2 (75379) review. There are heaps of modular components and a lot of little details to delight and surprise builders here. And while it's not the most adjustable, you can still switch his poses from two legs to three, give him his hacking tools, spin his head around and set up that scuba-eye-periscope thing he was using in Episode V.

The Droideka on the other hand is a little more complex in its design, and comes with a little display plaque for your troubles, as well as a miniature version of itself. It'll stand proud on your mantle, and even comes with arms that mimic the shooting motion.

Altogether, you're getting a saving of $70.04 with all four of these models bought together. Though you can always pick and choose depending on the side that draws you in the most (come to the dark side, we have cookies).

