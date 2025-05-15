The best offers ahead of Memorial Day Lego deals 2025

Collecting the Bricks from Billund isn't a cheap hobby, so events like Memorial Day Lego deals come in very handy. These sales can knock massive chunks from the overall cost, often bringing items to record lows.

Take these current savings that are doing the rounds as an example. The Home One kit is just $54 at Amazon rather than the usual $70, and it's literally never been cheaper according to price comparison software. Equally, the Dune Ornithopter set has dropped $23 to $131.99 at Amazon ahead of this year's Memorial Day Lego deals.

Basically, that's a great start - and the sale hasn't even begun yet. It's worth keeping your eyes peeled as a result, or checking back here every now and then. I'll be tracking and writing about the most tempting Memorial Day Lego deals as they happen, so bookmark this page to save time as well as money if you're hunting down the best Lego sets.

Best Memorial Day Lego deals

Lego Star Wars Home One | $69.99 $54 at Amazon

Save $16 - Well, here's a record low price ahead of this year's Memorial Day Lego deals! According to price matching software, it's never been less than it is now.



Buy it if:

✅ You're making a midi-ship collection

✅ You prefer smaller kits



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want something more iconic



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $55.95

Lego Transformers Optimus Prime | $179.99 $143.99 at Amazon

Save $36 - Seeing as the leader of the Autobots is only a few cents away from a record low price, it's an eye-catching saving ahead of this year's full Memorial Day Lego deals.



Buy it if:

✅ You're an '80s kid

✅ You want an iconic centerpiece



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're more of a Decepticon fan



Price check:

💲 Lego | $179.99

Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant | $59.99 $47.99 at Walmart

Save $12 - We've got a set that's very close to a record low price, and this kit is also five cents away from reaching its cheapest ever point. It averages $58 the vast majority of the time, so this is a bargain.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a cool desk pal

✅ You want a great gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather save for Mighty Bowser



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $47.99

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon | $84.99 $67.99 at Amazon

Save $17 - Here's a great offer to kick things off ahead of 2025's Memorial Day Lego deals. This Lego Star Wars kit has only ever been five cents less, and it doesn't normally drop below $74.



Buy it if:

✅ You want the most iconic SW kit

✅ You want something small



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather get the big ones



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $77.49

Lego Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter | $164.99 $131.99 at Amazon

Save $23.62 - This Dune set has only ever been five cents less than it is now, which makes the deal a pretty noteworthy one. Especially because the kit is normally between $140 and $150 in cost.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a showstopper

✅ You like the new Dune films



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't like using Technic pieces



Price check:

💲Lego | $164.99

Lego Star Wars R2-D2 | $99.99 $80 at Amazon

Save $20 - The cheapest the best droid in the whole galaxy, Artoo, has ever been was five cents less than this. Because it's such a good kit, I'll happily recommend it even though it's not a record low.



Buy it if:

✅ R2's your favorite

✅ You want to Lego C-3PO as well



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer Chopper



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $80

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds | $169.99 $144.99 at Walmart

Save $25 - It may not be the kit's lowest ever price, but a sizeable $25 off is nothing to sniff at. This is arguably one of the most iconic Harry Potter sets, so is worth considering ahead of Memorial Day Lego deals.



Buy it if:

✅ You want an iconic display piece

✅ You don't have room for the big one



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather get the big one instead



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $144.99

Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram | $99.99 $85.95 at Amazon

Save $14 - Here's another kit that's just five cents away from its record low price. Because this version of Baby Yoda is usually more like $95, though, it's still a standout deal.



Buy it if:

✅ You love Grogu

✅ You're looking for a gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You have the old version



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $95

Memorial Day Lego deals FAQ

When do Memorial Day Lego deals begin? This year's Memorial Day Lego deals are slated to kick off on May 26, 2025. This is when you can expect to see the most tempting offers - the real showstoppers. However, you shouldn't expect discounts to be reserved for that day alone. Price cuts are likely to start dribbling in a few days beforehand, as that's the usual pattern for sales like this.

How do I know if a Lego deal is good or not? Lego is always being discounted, but it can be tough to know whether you're getting a good deal or not. Unless you've been tracking costs for years, how are you supposed to know? That's why we use price comparison sites like CamelCamelCamel. This lets you look at a product's entire history, with lowest ever prices and average costs clearly labelled. All you need to do is paste an Amazon URL into the site and sit back - it'll do the rest. Regardless of the software you choose to use, I'd recommend consulting one during events like Memorial Day. Retailers can be sneaky and claim something is a great offer... when it's actually thoroughly average.

Where will I find the best Memorial Day Lego deals? Unsurprisingly, everyone under the sun will be trying to capture your attention with their Memorial Day Lego deals. Still, some are better than others. The following stores are the retailers we make a beeline for, because they tend to be the most reliable.



- Amazon: Best for variety

- Walmart: Reliably decent

- Best Buy: Regular sales

- Lego: Exclusives available

- Disney Store: Good for IP sets

How we find Memorial Day Lego deals

We're often spoilt for choice as fans when it comes to Lego discounts, but finding decent ones is another matter. We've been doing this for a long time, so have worked out a specific methodology over the years that has helped us track down the most must-have bargains. Here's how our process works:

🛒 We browse trusted retailers personally, item by item

We're occasionally tipped off by retailers or PR before a sale event, and sometimes our team will check the GamesRadar+ deal-finding software for the best price on specific items. However, we'll more commonly browse retailers ourselves in our own, by-hand search. As fans whose job is to monitor the industry, we know what a good price is.

💲 We use price-matching software as a matter of course

Price cuts aren't always what they seem. Retailers will sometimes inflate their prices so later discounts seem better, or they'll claim something has been discounted even though it's stayed at the 'lower' price for months on end. To make sure a product is actually good value, we'll consult with price matching software like CamelCamelCamel to check record lows and average costs.

🏪 We always compare with rival retailers

It isn't good enough just to find cool Lego discounts; we'll then head to rival stores and see if we can spot a better offer. The results can be seen in each deal's 'price match' section.

