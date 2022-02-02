Lego deals for February 2022 - here are the most tempting sales

Considering how expensive some sets can be, good Lego deals are borderline essential if you don't want to break the bank. Many of the best Lego sets cost triple figures, so discounts come in very handy.

That's why we've corralled some of the best Lego deals here. You'll find everything from Star Wars to Super Mario in the offers below, and this list will be regularly updated with the latest price cuts as and when they appear. For instance, Boba Fett's new starship model is still sitting pretty at its lowest ever price of $39.99 at Amazon instead of almost $50, while a brick-based version of Batman's cowl has never been cheaper than it is now (you can grab it for $47.99 at Amazon, a reduction of 20%).

Not looking for any Lego sales in particular and just want to browse, on the other hand? You can find more offers at the bottom of the page, and our bargain-hunting software is always hunting down new savings.

Best Lego deals

Lego Super Mario starter set | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - If you want to begin a Super Mario Lego collection, this is an essential purchase. The starter set is the only one to include the plumber himself, and the figure is compatible with everything else in the Lego Mario range. As an FYI, it's never been cheaper than this.



UK deal: £54.99 £37.99 at Zavvi



Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - Now that the bounty hunter has his own show, it's no surprise to see a fresh avalanche of merch. The latest Lego version of his ship has been knocked back down to its lowest ever price, so take a look if you want a memento of the character for less.



UK price: £45 at Argos (no discount)



Lego DC Batman Cowl | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - Is there a cooler superhero costume than Batman's? If you fall into the 'no' camp, you'll be happy to hear that this Lego version of the Dark Knight's cowl is at its lowest ever price right now.



UK deal: £54.99 £46.10 at Amazon



Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Starfighter | $49.99 $40 at Amazon

Save 20% - Despite being decades old, this design still kicks as much butt now as it did in the 1970s. You can get the workhorse of the Rebel Alliance for less in today's Lego deals, and it's just one cent off its lowest ever price.



UK price: £44.99 at Amazon (no discount)



Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive | $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - If you'd like to inject a little bit of magic into your life, it's worth noting that this kit is still at its lowest price as a part of today's Lego deals. Because that's a saving of $14, it's not an offer to pass up if you want something you can add to your Harry Potter collection.



UK deal: £64.99 £40 at Amazon



Lego Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet | $59.99 $40 at Amazon

Save 20% - These Star Wars helmets have been a popular addition to the Lego range, so consider this a PSA: one of the coolest sets is just one cent off its lowest ever price, making this a Lego deal to beat if you're a fan of a galaxy far, far away.



UK price: £45 at Amazon (no discount)



Lego Luigi starter set | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - It hasn't had much time on shelves just yet, so we're surprised to see the Lego Luigi starter set holding firm at its lowest ever price (the discount came into action over Black Friday 2021). If you wanted to give Lego Mario a friend, today's Lego deals offer a good opportunity as a result.



UK deal: £49.99 £32.99 at Amazon



Lego deals - tips and tricks

Do Legos ever go on sale? Lego is usually on sale somewhere. In fact, Lego deals are common no matter the time of year; you'll find a handful of good discounts each week if you know where to look. Unsure of how to start your bargain hunt? We'd always recommend heading over to Amazon. While that might seem like a cop-out thanks to it being one of the most popular online stores, the retail giant consistently puts out respectable Lego sales.

We see impressive reductions all year 'round

The trick is judging whether the offer is worth your time or not. For that, we keep an eye on price-matching sites to determine a product's average cost and whether it's been cheaper in the past (and how often it's dropped in price). That way we can identify and bring you the very best discounts and Lego sales.

Want to try it out yourself? We use sites like CamelCamelCamel, and the process is easy. Simply paste a Lego deal's URL into the search bar to find out the product's biggest discount, average cost, and highest price over a set period of time.

Should you wait until the Black Friday Lego sales? Although there are some excellent Black Friday Lego deals, they don't hold a monopoly on good discounts. We see impressive reductions all year 'round, so it's always worth keeping an eye out just in case. The one exception would be premium collector sets. While they do drop in cost from time to time, they've surprised us in the past with vast price cuts online or at supermarkets during the November Lego sales. The Millennium Falcon is a prime example; in the UK, Aldi clipped a hefty 60% off the kit's price.

