The 10 best last-minute Christmas Disney gifts, from t-shirts to Lego

Disney is basically the equivalent of a warm hug, so finding Christmas Disney gifts under the tree is going to brighten any fan's day. Unfortunately, finding the right present isn't always straightforward. We're talking about one of the biggest companies in the world here, so there's practically a sea of choice to wade through.

That's where we come in. You'll find advice and suggestions on the best Christmas Disney gifts we'd recommend below, along with the lowest prices that are currently available. Although time is obviously running out, we've also done our best to select items that have a good chance of getting to you sooner than later.

With options ranging from t-shirts to Disney Plus subscriptions, you should be able to find the ideal last-minute Christmas Disney gift below - just don't hang about once you've decided what you want. Final shipping dates for the Christmas sales are rapidly approaching, so be quick if you'd like to avoid disappointment.

Best Christmas Disney gifts

Disney eGift Card | $25+ cards available at the Disney Store Disney eGift Card | $25+ cards available at the Disney Store

Best gift card - Seeing as shopDisney is the place to go for Disney gifts, this card should be your first port of call if you're unsure what to buy for the Disney fan in your life. That way, they can choose something for themselves from a range of clothing, toys, and collectibles. Card values range from $25 to $100 or more, and they're delivered instantly thanks to being digital codes.



UK deal: Currently unavailable



Disney Plus gift card (1 year) | $79.99 at Disney Plus Disney Plus gift card (1 year) | $79.99 at Disney Plus

Best gift for a night in - If your loved one doesn't have Disney Plus yet, that needs to be remedied immediately. Besides all the Disney movies and shows you could name, its library includes the entirety of Star Wars, the Marvel Avengers universe, and plenty of exclusives you won't find anywhere else (that includes new animated film Encanto this Christmas). There's plenty more on the way as well, so it's one of the best Christmas Disney gifts on this list. Be aware that this card won't work if the recipient already has a Disney Plus subscription, though.



UK deal: £79.90 at Disney Plus



Enamel Mickey PopSockets PopGrip | $19.99 Enamel Mickey PopSockets PopGrip | $19.99 $18.90 at Amazon

Best cheap Christmas Disney gift - Hoping not to break the bank but still find good Disney gifts to go under the tree? This special enamel PopSocket is perfect. Allowing the recipient to better grip their large smartphone, it helps avoid accidents like dropping what is probably a very expensive bit of tech. This is one of the nicest options we've seen, too; there are plenty of Disney PopGrips on Amazon, but few are as simultaneously cute or classy.



UK price: £22.22 at Amazon



Mickey and Minnie Christmas Mashup t-shirt | $22.99 at Amazon Mickey and Minnie Christmas Mashup t-shirt | $22.99 at Amazon

Best Disney t-shirt gift - Looking for quick and easy present options for the Disney fan in your life? Seeing as this t-shirt features sizes for men, women, and children, it's a great option when short on ideas for Disney gifts. You can even get it as a sweater from Amazon if you'd prefer, or one of the many Disney t-shirts on Disney's official Amazon page.



UK price: £17.99 at Amazon



Mickey Mouse Icon Winter Lodge sweatshirt | $39.99 at Amazon Mickey Mouse Icon Winter Lodge sweatshirt | $39.99 at Amazon

Best Christmas sweatshirt gift - If you don't think the recipient would appreciate the full ugly Christmas sweater look over the Holidays, this option is much classier but still manages to sprinkle in some Disney magic. There's a t-shirt option available from Amazon too, if you'd prefer something a little more lightweight.



UK price: £36 at Amazon



Mickey Mouse Christmas Sweater 'ugly' sweater | $39.99 at Amazon Mickey Mouse Christmas Sweater 'ugly' sweater | $39.99 at Amazon

Best 'ugly' Christmas sweater gift - While Disney doesn't seem to have a properly 'ugly' Christmas sweater, this unisex option (available in a variety of colors) is the closest you'll get. And you know what? It's surprisingly tasteful, all things considered. A top-tier choice in terms of Christmas Disney gifts.



UK price: Currently unavailable



Grogu Holiday Plush | $24.99 at the Disney Store Grogu Holiday Plush | $24.99 at the Disney Store

Best Star Wars Christmas gift - Want to ring in the season with something suitably festive? Baby Yoda has put on his Holiday best here (including the cutest little scarf), and the result is a truly adorable. Seeing as it's a Disney Store exclusive that only just came out, this is a really special Disney gift the recipient probably won't be expecting. It's amongst our favorite Star Wars gifts too, so fans of a galaxy far, far away should be very happy with it.



UK deal: £21 £12.60 at the Disney Store



Lego Infinity Gauntlet | $69.99 Lego Infinity Gauntlet | $69.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Best Christmas gift for Marvel fans - Few props from the Marvel universe are quite as iconic as this one. Used by arch-villain Thanos to snap away half of all life, it was the ultimate McGuffin for the franchise's first ten years of films. With that in mind, being able to put a Lego replica of it on the shelf is pretty cool so far as Disney gifts go.



UK price: £60 at Amazon



Mickey and Minnie Mouse Light-Up Tree Topper | $49.99 at the Disney Store Mickey and Minnie Mouse Light-Up Tree Topper | $49.99 at the Disney Store

Best Disney Christmas decoration - If you're hoping to bring a sparkle of Disney magic to your decorations this year, the new Mickey and Minnie light-up star is right on the money. A tasteful silver design helps it feel modern, while carol-singing mascots along the top helps provide a sense of fun without being too overbearing.



UK deal: Currently unavailable



Galactic Snackin' Grogu | $84.99 Galactic Snackin' Grogu | $84.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Best Star Wars gift for kids - This sweet, frog-like, alien Yoda lookalike has become a worldwide sensation over the last few years, and there's been an explosion of merchandise to match. This is the latest and arguably best toy of the lot, largely because it's an animatronic doll with a much wider range of motion than the previous versions were capable of. Just make sure you buy a few extra AA batteries to keep it going!



UK deal: £60.46 £54.99 from Amazon



For more present ideas, don't forget to check out the best board games or these gifts for gamers. If you're based in the UK, it's worth dropping in on the Boxing Day sales as well to see what offers might be on the way.