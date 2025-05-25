I've written about Disney merch for years, here are the 8 deals I'd grab in this year's massive Memorial Day sale

Everyone may be talking about Memorial Day deals right now, but there's a pretty great Disney sale that shouldn't be lost in the noise. In fact, you can save up to 40% across a range of items that fans will actually want - and oh boy, I'm in danger.

That's because Spirit Jerseys, Loungefly bags, mugs, rugs, and more are on offer for this massive Disney sale, which you can find here at the Disney Store. Disney says that its 'Twice Upon a Year Sale' is its biggest, and short of Black Friday, I can believe it. Hundreds of items are enjoying major price cuts, like this Stitch Spirit Jersey for $54.98 at Disney Store instead of $80.

Because there's a lot to wade through, this Disney nerd has done some digging for the best offers so you don't have to. This is all the gear I've got my eye on. Just be quick; as an example, clothing items are already running out of sizes. Move fast if you want to avoid disappointment!

Disney sale | Up to 40% off at Disney Store

Want to get down to business? You can skip ahead and find all the offers here, from Pixar to Marvel. If you'd rather get some suggestions though, keep on reading for my recommendations.

Stitch Spirit Jersey | $79.99 $54.98 at Disney Store

Save $25 - Spirit Jerseys have become one of my favorite kinds of Disney merch because they're usually of a very high quality and are super comfy. With Stitch's new live-action movie now hitting theaters, this particular design is getting a well-timed reduction today.



Buy it if:

✅ You wanna get cozy

✅ You're looking for a Stitch-themed gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not a Stitch fan

Gold Sequin Loungefly Mini Backpack | $100 $69.98 at Disney Store

Save $30 - Loungefly and Disney are an irresistible mix, and the former provides some imaginative, high-quality designs that prove a hit with fans. The trouble is, they're normally very expensive... so this offer is eye-catching to say the least. The rose-gold Minnie ears always go down a storm, so a matching bag is presumably gonna get snapped up too.



Buy it if:

✅ Gold is your jam

✅ You'll pair it with gold Minnie ears in the parks



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather less bling on your backpack

Mickey Mouse Iridescent Mug | $19.99 $12.98 at Disney Store

Save $7 - Mugs are a great bit of merch because they're so practical, and I'm a big fan of this subtle design. Little Mickeys are embossed onto the shiny, dazzling surface, but they're subtle enough that you may not notice them at first glance.



Buy it if:

✅ You want something affordable

✅ You like practical merch



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want something less subtle

Simba Canvas Tote | $29.99 $16.98 at Disney Store

Save $13 - It's a simple design, but I like this one a lot. It's minimalist, and I dig that. It'd be perfect for picnics out in the sun too.



Buy it if:

✅ Lion King was always your favorite

✅ You like to go on picnics



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want something more jazzy

Mickey Mouse Woven Blanket | $99.99 $84.99 at Disney Store

Save $15 - Although it's a little more expensive off the bat, this blanket is probably my favorite of the Disney merch on sale right now. I adore how it's a classy nod to Disney without being overbearing, and it'd pair perfectly with the tote bag above.



Buy it if:

✅ You want something practical

✅ You like subtle merch



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want something affordable

Mickey Mouse Denim Jacket | $79.99 $49.98 at Disney Store

Save $30 - I'll cut to the chase with this one, because sizes seem to be evaporating. Basically, it's a classy design that isn't too in-your-face, and that $30 discount brings it to a very tempting price.



Buy it if:

✅ You like your wardrobe with a bit of Disney magic

✅ You prefer more subtle tie-ins



Don't buy it if:

❌ Your size is sold out, obvs

Mickey Mouse and Friends Golf Jacket | $79.99 $49.98 at Disney Store

Save $30 - OK, I know this is a little more niche, but if you love a bit of golf along with your Disney, or you're shopping for someone who does, this is a great option at an impressive price. I'm not a golfer myself but I really like the plaid pattern; it's surprisingly classy.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a golfer and a Disney fan

✅ You're looking for a gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't really like golf

Bluey Toddler Slip-On Shoes | $32.99 $22.98 at Disney Store

Save $10 - If your little one is now walking and adores Bluey (like mine does), these are going to go down well. They allow you to take Bluey and Bingo with you wherever you go. Need I say more?



Buy it if:

✅ Your kid adores Bluey

✅ You have a toddler



Don't buy it if:

❌ Your kid isn't a Bluey fan

Not feeling these offers? There's plenty of discounts flying around right now - just check out the latest Memorial Day board game deals or these Memorial Day Lego deals.