Clone Wars fans are eating well with these new Lego Star Wars sets

Someone at Billund clearly decided that it was a Clone Wars sort of summer, because all the new Lego Star Wars sets that have been announced for August so far are based in that conflict. If you're a fan of the animated series or the prequel era in general, prep some space on that shelf.

Unveiled ahead of their arrival next month, these new Lego Star Wars sets spotlight vehicles and ships first introduced in the Clone Wars. Collecting them will give you a small army (in both senses) of Battle Droids and Clones too, not to mention notable Jedi like Obi-Wan in his animated series getup. Even villainous assassin Asajj Ventress is getting in on the action, which will probably make these amongst the best Lego sets to grab for fans of those characters.

You can take a look for yourself on the Lego store's roundup of new and upcoming models, but I've gone into greater detail about each kit below.

Republic Juggernaut | View at Lego

We've not seen a Lego version of this enormous multi-wheel vehicle for a long while, so it's nice to see a playset version at a lower price point trundling our way this summer. Ki-Adi-Mundi and the Clones who would later blast him to oblivion (not to mention a few Battle Droids) are included too. Yep, it feels like some of these are 'Order 66: The Set.'



Price: $64.99 / £59.99

Ages: 9+

Pieces: 813

Item number: 75413



📆 Release date: August 1, 2025

V-19 Torrent Starfighter | View at Lego

This set recretates a starfighter we see early on in the Clone Wars animated series, and it packs a couple of minifigures based on that era - Obi-Wan in his Clone armor, facing off with Asajj Ventress wearing her original outfit back when she worked for Count Dooku. A Clone pilot is featured here as well, but if I saw these two fighting, I'd probably hop back in my ship (which has foldable wings for landing, FYI) and skedaddle.



Price: $64.99 / £59.99

Ages: 9+

Pieces: 567

Item number: 75432



📆 Release date: August 1, 2025

Jango Fett's Starship | View at Lego

As was rumored, we are getting a more affordable version of Jango Fett's ship. This one is basically a shrunken take on the UCS set that launched earlier in 2025; it packs a lot of the same features, Jango and Boba minifigs, and a seismic charge. It also features the Kaminoan Lama Su, which wasn't featured in the other model. Is it a reskin of the existing Boba Fett's Starship? I think so - but if Jango's version of the vessel is more your speed and you don't have hundreds of dollars to drop, this is a steal.



Price: $69.99 / £59.99

Ages: 9+

Pieces: 707

Item number: 75433



📆 Release date: August 1, 2025

Battle of Felucia Separatist MTT | View at Lego

I may be wrong, but I don't think we've seen a Battle Droid MTT for a long while... and especially not in Separatist colors. This one has some bog-standard Battle Droids (including folded-up ones to be stored inside the vehicle), Assassin Droids, a Clone Commander Bly, and the Jedi Ayla Secura. Let's just walk on by the fact that Bly would go on to murder his Jedi pal on Felucia, shall we?



Price: $159.99 / £139.99

Ages: 9+

Pieces: 976

Item number: 75435



📆 Release date: August 1, 2025

327th Star Corps Clone Troopers Battle Pack | View at Lego

Another battle pack is on the way for August, giving us more Clone Troopers, a walker, Super Battle Droids, and a tank. If you want to create a larger scene out of your other Clone Wars sets, this can help.



Price: $44.99 / £34.99

Ages: 7+

Pieces: 258

Item number: 75431



📆 Release date: August 1, 2025

Want to save on your collection? Don't miss the latest Lego deals, or those upcoming Prime Day Lego deals.