Upcoming horror movie from the killer’s POV with an already perfect Rotten Tomatoes score gets a new chilling teaser trailer

The highly anticipated upcoming slasher In a Violent Nature has released yet another teaser trailer – and this one is the most terrifying yet.

The new 30-second-long teaser opens with the killer, who is actually a resurrected corpse, traipsing around the woods carrying an axe looking for more victims. Other moments show someone stuck in a bear trap, another trapped in some kind of mechanical saw, and one victim looking positively petrified as the killer reaches his bloody decomposing hand out for his face. Watch the full clip below.

An unrelenting horror experience that will shake you to the bone. After terrorizing Sundance audiences, minimalist slasher IN A VIOLENT NATURE hits theaters May 31! https://t.co/qsbU7CZ0YN pic.twitter.com/D63rGGUJNsApril 26, 2024

The movie, which is all shot from the killer’s perspective, follows the resurrection of a 60-year-long dead killer when a group of teens remove a locket from his tomb. Hellbent on retrieving the stolen property, the murderer hones in on the vacationing youngsters Friday the 13th style, aiming to slaughter the thieves and anyone else who gets in his way.

We got our first look at the killer in the first teaser released earlier this year, as he looked on over a peaceful-looking lake until a dead body rose to the surface. Then when the official trailer dropped this March we saw the Jason Voorhees-looking murderer in action as we followed him wandering through the woods hunting his victims.

The movie already has 95% on Rotten Tomatoes with critics raving over its gruesome and raw scenes, as Meagan Navarro from Bloody Disgusting calls it "a fascinating arthouse horror experiment," while Brian Tallerico from RogerEbert adds, "It's a gore-fest that is splendidly committed to the bit." Dennis Harvey from Variety recommends the movie to horror fans "who are always up for a new slasher film," due to its "stripped-down approach" and "distinctiveness."

In a Violent Nature is written and directed by horror filmmaker Chris Nash, known for his segment Z for Zygote in The ABCs of Death 2. The film stars Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love, Reece Presley, Liam Leone, and more.

In a Violent Nature hits US theaters on May 31, before arriving on Shudder internationally later in the year. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way in 2024.