A horror movie from the killer's point of view described as an "exceedingly gruesome gorefest" gets a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Horror movie In a Violent Nature, which is from the perspective of the killer, has received a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score – and a new trailer.

The film follows undead spirit Johnny, who is hellbent on revenge after a group of teens steal a locket from this burial site. Naturally, that means killing them off one by one. The film twists the formula, though, by focusing on Johnny's point of view as he carries out his macabre mission, rather than the teens he's hunting down. Check out the new trailer above.

The movie has secured an impressive 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. "Chris Rush’s well-shot but exceedingly gruesome gorefest mashes up all the slasher-flick tropes for a bloody genre salute," writes The Mercury News .

"Its stripped-down approach to a familiar gist has a distinctiveness that is impressive, and is sure to please fans who are always up for a new slasher film — but wish most of them weren’t so interchangeable," is Variety 's verdict.

"While it lacks in the story and character department, none of that meaningfully takes away from the overall experience. However, if you’re here for copious amounts of practical splatter, Johnny and his drag hooks really paint the forest red," says IGN .

However, not everyone is convinced. "Told from its killer’s point of view (except when it’s not), this anemic but formally compelling genre exercise strips the whole madman in a mask routine down to its skeleton," says IndieWire .

The film debuted at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it's getting a theatrical release in the US on May 31, before arriving on Shudder later in the year. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best horror movies.