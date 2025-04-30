Horror sequel Final Destination Bloodlines called "a splatterific blast" with one of the most memorable deaths to date: "This one is for the sickos"

"The best [Final Destination] film since 2!"

Final Destination Bloodlines is pulling in rave first reactions, with the upcoming horror sequel being called "heartbreaking", "clever", and full of "crazy, wicked" kills.

Marking the sixth installment in the franchise, the new flick follows Stefanie (Kaitlyn Santa Juana), a college student who's plagued by recurring nightmares of a tower block collapse in the 1960s. Before long, she discovers that her grandmother used to suffer from the same violent visions, and actually manage to save multiple people's lives when she warned them about the terrible accident before it happened. With that, Stefanie travels back to her hometown to find out more about her own premonitions – and find the person who can save her family from a seemingly grisly fate.

"[Final Destination Bloodlines] is a splatterrific blast! A fun, frightening nightmare factory of gleeful gore. Sharp Rube Goldberg death traps perfectly finesse tension, dark comedy & blood-drenched carnage. Easily a franchise fave," wrote Variety and The AV Club writer Courtney Howard.

"I think [Final Destination Bloodlines] is the best FD film since 2! It's a gloriously bloody symphony of horror; Zach Lipovsky & Adam B. Stein absolutely nail the tone, & the kills are crazy & wicked," said Slash Film's Bill Bria. "It's also a genuinely touching farewell to Tony Todd. Don't die before you see it!

Novastream's Nick L'Barrow added: "[Final Destination Bloodlines] is nasty, wicked, fun. The self-awareness and insanity of dealing with Death chasing you down that leads to great character dynamics and chemistry, but most importantly – gory kills. This is one for the horror sickos who don't mind a giggle or two."

"Holy S#%T [Final Destination Bloodlines] was a F'N blast! It's a gloriously bloody fun time filled with incredible deaths and stomach churning moments. It's an excellent entry to the franchise that you need to watch with friends. And a beautiful tribute to the late Tony Todd," gushed That Hashtag Show's Junior Fett.

Check out some more reactions below...

Others specifically praised the movie's opening scene and claimed there's one death scene that may wind up becoming everyone's favorite in the franchise. Like critic Edward Douglas wrote: "I'm not a fan of hyperbole, and maybe it was the 14 years since the last movie, but I think [Final Destination Bloodlines] is the best of the bunch! The opening disaster was insane, and there's one kill that might be the most torturous horror kill I've seen... maybe ever? Loved it!"

"For this film, the first premonition takes place in 1969," Lipovsky previously told SFX magazine. "There are lots of deaths during the premonition, which is what normally happens in the opening sequence of a Final Destination movie, but we then come out of the eye of a different person in the modern day. That's new. For a lot of fans, I think that's going to immediately throw them for a loop. It's going to make them lean forward to try and figure out what's going on."

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Final Destination Bloodlines also stars Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Gabrielle Rose, and the late Tony Todd. It releases in UK cinemas on May 14, before reaching US theaters on May 16.

For more, have a read of our picks of the best horror movies of all time, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.

