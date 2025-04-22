Final Destination Bloodlines co-director reveals how the "more emotional" horror sequel's opening scene is going to make fans "lean forward": "We switch up a lot of the predictability"

Final Destination: Bloodlines co-director Zach Lipovsky says the upcoming film is a totally different – and unexpected – sequel in the massively popular horror franchise.

"For this film, the first premonition takes place in 1969," Lipovsky says in the new issue of SFX magazine , which features The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 on the cover and hits newsstands on Wednesday, April 23. "There are lots of deaths during the premonition, which is what normally happens in the opening sequence of a Final Destination movie, but we then come out of the eye of a different person in the modern day. That's new. For a lot of fans, I think that's going to immediately throw them for a loop. It's going to make them lean forward to try and figure out what's going on."

Lipovsky and Adam Stein (Freaks) direct from a screenplay penned by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. The cast includes Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, and Brec Bassinger. Tony Todd returns as the ever-mysterious William Bludworth in one of his final onscreen appearances. The flagship film hit theaters in 2000, starring early aughts icons Devon Sawa, Sean William Scott, and Ali Larter. Fun fact: Dr. Dre was such a huge fan of the film that word got back to Eminem – who cast Sawa as the lead in the pop culture-changing music video for 'Stan.'

The directing duo are also known for the iconic Zoom call that got them the job, which ended with the mantle of their fireplace suddenly bursting into flames – only for the ceiling fan to crash and decapitate Lipovsky. Needless to say, New Line Cinema was impressed.

"As moviegoers, we love it when you have to lean forward in your seat because a movie is being unpredictable. We switch up a lot of the predictability, including who's going to die next and how they are going to die," continues Lipovsky, speaking about additional new elements in the movie. "You might think it's one person, but it's not. There's a delight in that."

Final Destination: Bloodlines releases on May 16.

