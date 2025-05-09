Surprisingly touching Final Destination: Bloodlines featurette says the franchise’s most beloved character’s purpose will finally be revealed

Alongside providing fans some new gory kills, Final Destination: Bloodlines may solve one of the franchise’s mysteries, as the sequel’s newest featurette promises to finally reveal the true identity of the only lasting character, William Bludworth.

The video shows the cast and crew talking about mysterious mortician Bludworth, played by the late Tony Todd. Bludworth appeared in the first Final Destination movie way back in 2000, and has since been the person whom victims come to for advice. Because of this, many fans think Bludworth may be a guardian angel, or death himself.

"Is he an angel, is he the devil, who is this guy? In this movie, we answer those questions," says co-director Adam Stein in the featurette, and the producer adds, "who he really is, where he really comes from, and how he is connected to the franchise at its very core." Finally, star Brec Bassinger teases, "You learn why he knows so much about escaping death." Check out the video below.

Final Destination Bloodlines | “Bludworth’s Legacy” Featurette - YouTube Watch On

Sadly, Todd passed away in November 2024. Final Destination: Bloodlines will mark the final big screen appearance for Todd, who is a legend in the genre, starring in iconic pictures such as Night of the Living Dead, The Crow, and Candyman. In the featurette, Todd looked back on playing Bludworth over almost 25 years, adding, "I love Bludworth. He is a very interesting and enigmatic personality."

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Directed by Stein and Zach Lipovsky, Final Destination: Bloodlines follows a college student, "plagued by a violent recurring nightmare" as she "heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all," as per the official synopsis.

However, unlike past movies, Bloodlines will not only focus on one vision, but will go back to the route of the cause – the very first death-defying vision in the ‘60s. So, not only will Bloodlines shed some light on who Bludworth really is, but it may finally explain why the visions happen in the first place.

Final Destination: Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Bassinger, and Todd. The movie is written by Guy Busick, Lori Evans Taylor, and Jon Watts.

Final Destination: Bloodlines hits theaters on May 16 in the US and May 14 in the UK. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.