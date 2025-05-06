New horror sequel Final Destination: Bloodlines takes gore to the next level by breaking one of the strangest world records we have ever heard of

Upcoming horror sequel Final Destination Bloodlines may be the sixth movie in the hit franchise, but it's the first to break one of the strangest world records we have heard of: the oldest person to ever be set on fire.

"We lit so many different people on fire, including breaking the world record for oldest person on fire with Yvette Ferguson, who did that full body burn in the silver dress," said Bloodlines director Zach Lipovsky to Entertainment Weekly. "That was the oldest person ever on fire, on camera."

The director is talking about the opening scene, which we get a glimpse of in the full Final Destination: Bloodlines trailer. The clip shows a fictional 400-foot-tall, 360-degree Skyview Tower, reminiscent of Toronto's CN Tower or Seattle’s Space Needle. The tower suddenly catches on fire and starts to collapse as those at a party inside fall through the glass floor, while others burn.

Amongst the madness was the oldest person to be set on fire, stuntwoman and actress Yvette Ferguson, who came out of retirement at the age of 71 just to play this role. However, although the director is sure of the movie’s win, Guinness World Records has yet to respond to the stunt team’s request for consideration.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema)

However, the tower scene holds a lot of importance to the franchise, which has been running for over 25 years now, as that is where the first premonition took place.

The official synopsis from Warner Bros. states that Bloodlines "takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice, where a young woman named Iris had the very first death-defying vision way back in the '60s."

Bringing it back to present time, Final Destination follows a college student named Stefanie "plagued by a violent recurring nightmare" as she "heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all."

Final Destination: Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, with Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd. The movie is directed by Lipovsky and Adam Stein, and is written by Guy Busick, Lori Evans Taylor, and Jon Watts.

Final Destination: Bloodlines hits theaters on May 16. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.