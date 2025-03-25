Final Destination: Bloodlines drops new trailer with a first look at the return of the late Tony Todd to the horror franchise

Final Destination Bloodlines | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The first full trailer for Final Destination: Bloodlines (aka Final Destination 6) is finally here ahead of the film's release this May, and it's everything fans were hoping for – twisted deaths, unhinged gore and some nostalgic returns to the franchise.

Following a first teaser trailer released last month, the new trailer, which you can see above, features a new group of characters trying to escape death after their grandmother saved many lives that weren't supposed to be saved when she was younger. "Years ago, I had a premonition that started it all. I saw what Death was about to do," she remembers. "But Death doesn't like it when you mess with his plans". In the footage, we can see a family barbecue ending in tragedy, setting the story in motion.

The fan-favorite horror saga is back after a fourteen-year hiatus since the fifth instalment, and it's promising to "take audiences back to the very beginning." We finally got a taste of that in this trailer, along with more details about the story and the new characters, and a first look at the return of the late Tony Todd as William Bludworth.

As per the official logline, "Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all."

Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein (Freaks) direct from a screenplay penned by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. The cast includes Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, and Brec Bassinger.

Final Destination: Bloodlines hits theaters on May 16, 2025.