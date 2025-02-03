The Final Destination: Bloodlines trailer is here, and it's genuinely disgusting, but also there's no way

The first trailer for Final Destination: Bloodlines has arrived - and it looks just fine, actually.

The Final Destination franchise is known to inspire fear in the mundane i.e. death is around every corner and you can't avoid it. However, the first death we see in the new film feels pretty preventable to me - especially as someone with a septum piercing.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we see a ceiling fan hit a chain and swing it into the face of a man at a piercing shop who has a septum piercing. It then hooks on and suspends him over a fire started by some rogue tattoo shop fluid. I thought it was going to spin him around real fast before ripping his septum right out of his nose, but death by fire works, too, I guess. Either way, not the most realistic set-up (not that the FD movies are known for being realistic but the pool scene and the tanning bed scene...yeah), but it's still exciting to see a new installment in the iconic franchise nonetheless.

Final Destination Bloodlines | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein (Freaks) direct from a screenplay penned by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. The cast includes Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, and Brec Bassinger. Tony Todd returns as William Bludworth in one of his final onscreen appearances.

Final Destination: Bloodlines hits theaters on May 16. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.