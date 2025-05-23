New Final Destination Bloodlines footage shows how the film executed what fans are calling "the most traumatizing death of the whole movie," and it's highly impressive

It turns out that the most graphic kill scene in Final Destination Bloodlines was in part a practical stunt, as revealed in new behind-the-scenes footage.

Warning, this story contains spoilers for Final Destination Bloodlines, so make sure you have seen the movie and read our Final Destination Bloodlines review before reading on.

Footage of Bloodlines' most incentive death – yep, the MRI machine – has made its way online, showing just how the stunt was pulled off. In the video, posted on Twitter by Final Destination Updates, we can see two people in the machine placed top to toe. But from the outside, it looks like it's one person bent in half backwards. Check out the video below.

Behind the Scenes of the MRI Scene in #FinalDestinationBloodlines pic.twitter.com/i7JYIb99MpMay 22, 2025

This death takes place in the middle of the movie. After finding out that he isn't the biological grandson of the cursed Irene, Erik is free from death but takes his brother Bobby, who very much is part of the cursed bloodline, to the hospital.

Once inside, Erik attempts to kill and then resurrect Bobby in order to cheat death, just like Kimberly does in Final Destination 2. But while hiding out in an MRI room, the machine turns on and sucks Erik into it due to his many metal piercings. When Bobby, who is now sitting in a wheelchair, is pulled into the machine behind Erik, Erik is fully pushed into the machine, which bends him in half.

Like many horror movies tend to do these days, many fans assumed that a lot of the deaths were constructed using CGI. And although some editing definitely took place to achieve the final result, horror fans are very impressed with how much work went into this one. “What a creative and cool-looking way to do it practically,” said one fan, and another added that this is “the most traumatizing death of the whole movie.”

The film’s SFX makeup artist, Todd Masters, has also shared some sketches showing how the scene was designed. In Masters’ Instagram post, which you can check out below, you can see how the artist planned to use two people to execute the stunt.

A post shared by Todd Masters (@masters.todd) A photo posted by on

However, the "scribble," as Masters puts it, also details how Erik’s ribs puncture through his stomach, where he has a large skull tattoo. The bones poking through the skull is very reminicent from the memorable Final Destination 5 poster, which you can check out below. This is just one of many clever Final Destination nods that Bloodlines includes, as well as a logging truck (from Final Destination 2) and the bridge from the fifth movie.

Final Destination Bloodlines is out now. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.