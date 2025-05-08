Final Destination: Bloodlines’ new marketing tactic has just given us another bizarre way of dying to worry about

14 years after the last movie premiered, popular horror franchise Final Destination is back with a bang as it takes horror movie marketing to the next level for the upcoming sixth installment, Final Destination: Bloodlines.

In promotion of the new film, a billboard has appeared in the US, which has since been posted on Twitter. The billboard shows two men in the process of putting up the Final Destination: Bloodlines billboard, but one seems to have fallen and smashed his head into the poster. Ouch. Check out the post below.

Woopsies! Final Destination Bloodlines - Only in Theaters and @IMAX May 16. Get tickets now. #FinalDestination pic.twitter.com/UuqpUwzbkIMay 7, 2025

This is certainly on brand for the franchise, which is all about death coming for its victims in strange and unusual ways. Starting off in 2000, the franchise has since spanned over 6 movies, including the upcoming flick, and displayed some rather gory and shocking methods of death. However, we are yet to see a billboard accident on screen. We wonder, could this play out in the new movie?

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Final Destination: Bloodlines follows a college student named Stefanie, "plagued by a violent recurring nightmare" as she "heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all," as per the official synopsis.

However, this isn’t your average Final Destination flick, as the logline states that the movie will take "audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice." That’s right, we’re going to get a look at the very first death-defying vision that took place in the '60s, that kicked off the whole saga.

Final Destination: Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, with Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd. The movie is written by Guy Busick, Lori Evans Taylor, and Jon Watts.

Final Destination: Bloodlines hits theaters on May 16. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.