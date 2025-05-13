Final Destination Bloodlines played the cruellest trick on some unsuspecting movie fans

Final Destination Bloodlines is already causing trouble before it has even hit screens, as it plays the most brutal prank on some unsuspecting movie-goers.

In celebration of Mother’s Day in the US, Warner Bros. set up a special screening of an upcoming romantic comedy called Love at the Sky View, where adults could bring their mothers along to. The catch is, the movie Love at the Sky View does not exist, and instead, the studio showed the newest Final Destination movie to the unwitting mothers. And as you can imagine, the moms were not best pleased.

Luckily for us, the studio decided to film the ordeal and post it to the official Final Destination Bloodlines Twitter page. In the clip, which you can watch below, the moms are so excited to see the new rom-com, but their smiling faces turn to screams of terror when they witness the sixth installment in the bloody franchise. "He tricked me," said one mother, pointing to her son, while another added, "It was great, I really loved this one."

We invited Moms to a Mother's Day screening of a "new romantic comedy" and captured their reactions with hidden cameras...Final Destination Bloodlines - Only in Theaters and @IMAX Friday. Get tickets now #FinalDestination #FilmedforIMAX https://t.co/jHagj6kUM8 pic.twitter.com/YtpQrJaAiAMay 12, 2025

This is just the latest genius marketing stunt from Bloodlines. In the weeks leading to its release, the Final Destination team has pulled out all the stops, from putting up a billboard in Los Angeles where it looks like someone has fallen and smashed their head, to having a truck carrying a pile of logs drive around the US, reminded people of the fateful scene in Final Destination 2.

Directed by Stein and Zach Lipovsky, Final Destination Bloodlines will go back to the root of the visions and promises to finally shed some light on death’s great design. The movie follows a college student, "plagued by a violent recurring nightmare" as she "heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all," as per the official synopsis.

Final Destination Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd. The movie is written by Guy Busick, Lori Evans Taylor, and Jon Watts.

Final Destination Bloodlines hits theatres in the US on May 16 and cinemas in the UK on May 14.