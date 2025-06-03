New single-location horror movie with in-tree-guing premise unveils nail-biting first trailer

Imagine waking up in the middle of a rural forest with no memory of how you got there or who put you there. What would you do? Well, wonder no more as that is the exact plot of the upcoming single-location psychological thriller Bark, which has just landed its first tense teaser trailer.

The new clip, which you can watch below, opens with a man named Noah dressed in office wear tied to a tree with a single piece of rope. He screams for help, but no one hears, and soon day turns to night, forcing him to face the dark alone. It seems like he has been there for days when he sees a man in the distance, but as the figure nears, it becomes apparent that this may be his tormentor rather than his saviour.

BARK | Official Trailer HD | June 13 - YouTube Watch On

However, unlike movies such as Don’t Move and Wrong Turn, where victims are chased and picked off in rural woodland for no apparent reason, it seems like Noah has been targeted in the name of revenge. The trailer includes clips of what looks like Noah’s day-to-day life before his capture, while the words ‘lies’, ‘truth’, ‘guilt’, and ‘revenge’ appear on the screen, as well as ‘some secrets don’t stay buried’, suggesting he has somehow caused this to happen to him.

But what could someone do to deserve this? Judging by Nolan's outfit, he could be a shady businessman finally caught for his dodgy dealings.

The official synopsis from Dark Sky Films reads: "Nolan Bentley wakes up in the middle of a remote forest, tied to a tree with no recollection of how he got there. With his time running out, a mysterious stranger appears, and he must finally reckon with the demons of his past and fight to survive to find a way out of his nightmare."

Directed by Marc Schölermann and written by Steve Fauquier, Bark stars Michael Weston and CSI: NY’s A.J. Buckley.

Bark hits US theaters on June 13. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.