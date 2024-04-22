Superman actor auditioned for an MCU role which would have seen him work alongside James Gunn before the DCU

Superman star David Corenswet almost worked with James Gunn long before the upcoming DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters movie.

On Threads, Gunn confirmed that Corenswet had actually auditioned for the role of Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 before being cast as the new Man of Steel.

"I asked him about it and he said he did so I believe him, but I don’t remember it," Gunn wrote . "And no, what we’re doing now for flying is much more complex than what was done for AW."

Corenswet is set to step into the shoes of Clark Kent in the new movie, while Rachel Brosnahan will co-star as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor. The rest of the cast includes Nathan Fillion, Skyler Gisondo, Edi Gathegi, and Anthony Carrigan.

So far, not much is known about the plot, aside from the fact that it will see Clark as a young reporter in Metropolis, working for the Daily Planet. Major DC characters like Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific are also confirmed to appear.

As for Adam Warlock, he ended up being played by Will Poulter – one of the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 post-credits scenes confirmed him as part of the new line-up of Guardians, though it's unclear at the moment just what his MCU future holds in store.

Superman arrives on July 11, 2025, while Deadpool & Wolverine is up next for the MCU this July 26. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows, as well as the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows, for all things superhero.