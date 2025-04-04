A voice clip in the new Superman sneak peek has DC fans speculating it's a major rumored cameo
A Guardians of the Galaxy actor could rock up in Superman
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's something much more exciting than that – as long as you're listening closely.
The new Superman sneak peek may have given us the first real glimpse into the Fortress of Solitude, but the ice-filled scenes are also hiding a voice cameo that has long been speculated about.
If you head to around 2:45 in the clip (which you can see below), you can hear a man speaking Kryptonian.
Given the heritage of David Corenswet's Superman and his worse-for-wear condition, it's not a leap to suggest that's the voice of Jor-El, the father of Superman.
Depending on which corners of the internet you listen to, there has been some talk that Jor-El will be played in the James Gunn-directed Superman film by Bradley Cooper – and it's something that plenty of DC fans have already clung to following the rollout of the footage.
is that Bradley Cooper voice saying Kal-El https://t.co/tXY6N6yFa2April 3, 2025
Honestly? It's hard to say either way. But we can certainly hear a little of Cooper in that scene. Of course, the actor has previous with Gunn in chameleon-esque voice performances as Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.
Superman, set for release on July 11, is the first live-action entry in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The cast also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern/Guy Gardner.
Speaking at CinemaCon, Gunn revealed that DC asked him to direct Superman years before he got the top job at DC Studios.
"Back in 2018, I was first offered Superman," Gunn said. "I was like, 'Oh my God, that seems so cool. I would love to do that. I don't know if I can. It seems hard. I just don't know.' They then said, 'Well, we also want you to do The Suicide Squad,' and I went down the easier path, because that was what I knew. It’s a group of ragtag anti-heroes that was rated R instead of PG13, so I did that."
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
