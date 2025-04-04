A voice clip in the new Superman sneak peek has DC fans speculating it's a major rumored cameo

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's something much more exciting than that – as long as you're listening closely.

The new Superman sneak peek may have given us the first real glimpse into the Fortress of Solitude, but the ice-filled scenes are also hiding a voice cameo that has long been speculated about.

If you head to around 2:45 in the clip (which you can see below), you can hear a man speaking Kryptonian.

Given the heritage of David Corenswet's Superman and his worse-for-wear condition, it's not a leap to suggest that's the voice of Jor-El, the father of Superman.

Depending on which corners of the internet you listen to, there has been some talk that Jor-El will be played in the James Gunn-directed Superman film by Bradley Cooper – and it's something that plenty of DC fans have already clung to following the rollout of the footage.

is that Bradley Cooper voice saying Kal-El https://t.co/tXY6N6yFa2April 3, 2025

Honestly? It's hard to say either way. But we can certainly hear a little of Cooper in that scene. Of course, the actor has previous with Gunn in chameleon-esque voice performances as Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

Superman, set for release on July 11, is the first live-action entry in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The cast also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern/Guy Gardner.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking at CinemaCon, Gunn revealed that DC asked him to direct Superman years before he got the top job at DC Studios.

"Back in 2018, I was first offered Superman," Gunn said. "I was like, 'Oh my God, that seems so cool. I would love to do that. I don't know if I can. It seems hard. I just don't know.' They then said, 'Well, we also want you to do The Suicide Squad,' and I went down the easier path, because that was what I knew. It’s a group of ragtag anti-heroes that was rated R instead of PG13, so I did that."

For more, check out the upcoming DC movies heading your way. Then catch up on the (convoluted) story so far with our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order.