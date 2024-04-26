Here’s how to get $139 worth of Fallout games for just $25

‘Tis the season of Fallout, and to celebrate we’re seeing the return of one of our favorite bundles on Fanatical. A massive 82% discount on every PC release makes this a must-see for anyone getting into the franchise - you’re spending less on the full collection than you would a couple of these games by themselves.

Right now, you can pick up the full Fallout bundle for just $24.99 at Fanatical , a total saving of $114.96 from the total $139.95 value. Your $25 nets you Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition (currently $39.99 on Steam), Fallout 76, Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition, Fallout 3, and the Classic Collection offering up Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics.

Considering the basic version of 4 and 76 are the only titles available on Game Pass, this is a fantastic opportunity to play the best Fallout games without breaking the bank. All of these games will redeem over on Steam, with keys sent over as soon as you head through checkout. Fanatical is a well-respected key retailer, with an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating of 4.5 stars.

Fallout Bundle | $139.95 $24.99 at Fanatical

Save $114.96 - This is a fantastic offer for newcomers to the series (or anyone looking to return to the wasteland on PC). You’re getting the full Steam collection for just $24.99 - a massive $114.96 discount of 82%. Buy it if: ✅ You’ve been tempted by the show

✅ You enjoy open-world RPGs

✅ You want the full Fallout timeline Don't buy it if: ❌ You’re only interested in Fallout 4

❌ You don’t want to play on Steam

Should you buy the Fallout bundle?

(Image credit: Bethesda)

There’s undeniable value in that $24.99 bundle price, considering the sheer amount of gameplay hours you’re getting across seven major titles. If you’re already a Fallout fan and you’re simply looking to get all the games on PC, it’s a no-brainer (rumors around an upcoming Fallout 3 remake might be the only thing to stop you). However, those new to the series stand to get the best deal here.

Thankfully, Fallout is a pretty easy game to love. If you’re into open-world action RPGs you’ll be set with everything from Fallout 3 onwards. If you can get past the older graphics and more linear progression the earlier games provide a nostalgic feel but still hold up tremendously in their gameplay. No, the games aren’t like the series - that’s more of a separate storyline set within the same universe. However, if you’re a fan of making your own way through a story you’re going to enjoy the later releases in this franchise.