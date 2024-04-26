Fallout 4 makes up for a disappointing next-gen update with the RPG's goofiest weapons yet: fiery baseballs, explosive piggybanks, and more

Fallout 4's new next-gen update has been met with a collective shoulder shrug as the long-awaited upgrade is a lot smaller than fans were hoping for, but Bethesda sort of makes up for it by adding in some of the RPG's absolute silliest weapons yet.

Over two years after the update's reveal, Bethesda finally dropped both the upgrade and relatively short patch notes that mention a "Makeshift Weapons Pack," which includes two grenade launchers, a nail gun, a baseball launcher, a sawblade launcher, and a piggybank launcher. Yes, actual piggybanks, stuffed with explosives rather than spare bottle caps this time.

Shooting booming piggybanks at hordes of radioactive critters is obviously a riot, as is augmenting these new Fallout 4 weapons. Silenced grenade launchers? Electric nail guns? Flaming baseballs? All solid choices. But it's the base baseball launcher that has wasteland survivors enamored.

So the Fallout 4 next-gen patch didnt really fix a lot of the common bugs, its broken everyones modded saves and hasnt really fixed widescreen support... But they also added THE BEST and DUMBEST weapon I've ever seen... pic.twitter.com/Ve6DlMpctjApril 25, 2024

Fallout 4 players have been sharing videos - like the one embedded above - to celebrate the baseball launcher's silly concept and even sillier effect on the wasteland's sandbox. Sure, the baseball launcher puts MLB pros to shame by launching killer balls at furious speeds, but it also sends most foes into a zig-zagging ragdoll state, which is an even bigger perk in my eyes.

Bethesda chose the perfect time to introduce more physics mayhem into its post-apocalyptic open world since the Fallout TV show has catapulted the popularity of every game in the series. Nexus Mods, the website that hosts countless mods, even ran into some trouble when Fallout contributed to new peaks of "24 million total file downloads a day."

