Mad Max creator already has a complete idea for another movie he wants to make, this time telling Max’s story before Fury Road

Mad Max creator George Miller has the next installment in his dystopian franchise on the way with the upcoming release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, but already has a complete idea for yet another movie, this time focusing on Max and where he was before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road.

"In doing what we did in the preparation of Mad Max: Fury Road, we also wrote what happened to Max in the year before we encounter him in," Miller said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly . The filmmaker explained that the movie - if it happens - will take place in between the events of Fury Road and its prequel Furiosa, which features a glimpse at Mad Max and his recognizable car.

"As we get towards the end of [Furiosa]," continued Miller, "We had to see that Mad Max was lurking around somewhere because we do know what happened. The writers know what happened to Mad Max in that year before, and we have a whole story of that, which I would like to do sometime if I get the chance."

Set in a resource-stripped apocalyptic world ruled by tyrants, Mad Max: Fury Road follows Max (Tom Hardy), a wasteland wanderer who gets captured by War Boys and becomes caught in a struggle between female warrior Furiosa (Charlize Theron) and leader Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne). The 2015 movie reignited the Mad Max franchise first introduced in 1979 starring Mel Gibson. Soon the saga will continue with the origin story of Max’s female ally in Furiosa , starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth.

It looks like Miller’s illusive project will fill in the gaps between the two movies and explain how Max got to be alone and grieving in the middle of the desert before his abduction. As for Hardy, it is not clear whether the Venom star will reprise his role, but it was reported back in 2017 that the actor was still signed on for two more Max Max movies.

So when is the project coming, if it is given the green light? "Well, we are certainly working on it," Miller confirmed. "And as I say, we wrote that basically as a novella, and now we've got a chance, we will get that into a screenplay form, and then we'll take it from there."

Furiosa hits theaters on May 24. For more on Furiosa, check out our exclusive images from the film and Hemsworth explaining how he got into character, or keep up with new movies heading your way this year.