House of the Dragon season 2 producers says reduced episode count for the Game of Thrones prequel wasn’t their choice

House of the Dragon season 2 is just around the corner, as we recently got an epic new look at its main trailer.

However, there will be some changes for the Game of Thrones prequel this time around as it has fewer episodes this time around. Unlike the 10-episode run of the first season of the fantasy epic, the second outing only has eight episodes. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the HBO show’s executive producer says this wasn’t a creative call. Sara Hess wouldn’t comment on it, but did tell the publication that, "It wasn't really our choice."

Despite its shorter runtime this time around, plans for the future of the show are still in full swing. The show hasn’t officially been renewed yet but the creators say that they’re deep into writing it. Ryan Condal confirmed to the publication that they have to plan as if they have it, to make sure they can maintain the schedule of a new season every other yet.

"You certainly don't want to rush to get to an end, but you also don't want to overstay your welcome," he explained about the trajectory of the show going forward. "You want to find this very satisfying place to go out that ties up enough loose ends and leaves others intentionally open because, as we know, this history marches on for another 150 years to Daenerys."

House of the Dragon season 2 begins straight after the dramatic events of season one, which saw the Targaryens at war with one another. On one side, there’s Aegon and Alicent leading the greens, and on the other Rhaenyra and Daemon lead the blacks.

It’s not the only Game of Thrones spin-off in the works, as two other shows recently got some positive updates. This follows on from news earlier this year that Kit Harington’ Jon Snow spin-off seemed to be dead (per Vanity Fair).

House of the Dragon season 2 begins on June 16. For more, check out our guides to the best fantasy movies and the best TV shows of all time.