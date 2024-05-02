Legend of Zelda movie director shares his rules for making the live-action Nintendo film, and what he'll take from Planet of the Apes

Wes Ball may be busy promoting Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, but he's also got one eye looking ahead to his next major project. He'll be helming the live-action Legend of Zelda movie in collaboration with Nintendo, and he recently shared some rules he's planning to follow.

During a Reddit AMA, the director was quizzed on what lessons he'll be bringing from his work on the Apes sequel to Zelda. "Keep the money on the screen," he said. "Be ambitious. Be confident in the talent around you. Try to do something great."

The Maze Runner director is working closely with Nintendo on the new movie, which Shigeru Miyamoto shared they've had in the making for many years. Very few details have been announced yet about what games specifically it will adapt, but that hasn't stopped a whole load of fan-casting and theories emerging.

Speaking recently to Total Film, Ball also gave us a tease of his exciting vision. "I have this awesome idea," he told us in our issue featuring The Fall Guy on the cover. "I've been thinking about it for a long freakin' time, of how cool a Zelda movie would be... I want to fulfill people's greatest desires. I know it's important, this [Zelda] franchise, to people and I want it to be a serious movie. A real movie that can give people an escape."

Before that, Ball is set to release Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the latest in the Planet of the Apes franchise. Following the events of 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes, the movie follows a young ape who goes on a journey that will change the course of history for apes and humans alike.

