Hideo Kojima says he needs to "guide" the live-action Death Stranding movie adaptation, but he won't have "too much" input: "I have to trust these people"

Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding is being turned into a live-action movie at A24 – but the legendary game designer isn't keen on being too overbearing.

"I think I will help produce it – I need to kind of guide the project – but I can’t direct it myself, schedule-wise," Kojima told Variety. "I made Death Stranding as a game, so in order to turn it into a movie, it'll be something totally different.

"But it's my baby, so I would like to overlook the project," he continued. "I'm teaming up with A24 and Michael Sarnoski, so he will be writing and directing. I'll let them work on it without too much of my input, because that might get in their way. I don't want to go in and ask them to make a bunch of changes; that's not cool. I have to trust these people, and I trust A24 and Michael."

Kojima has previously teased that the movie will be unbelievable and strange, and that director Sarnoski played both Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid 1, but Kojima stopped him from playing the two sequels.

There is also a Death Stranding anime movie in the works, which recently got a confirmed writer in Aaron Guzikowski. "I love the world of Death Stranding, it's so creatively freeing, so beautifully dark and yet hopeful; I'm so excited and honored that Hideo Kojima, whose work I've long admired, has invited me to dwell within his creation, to birth new stories into this fertile, mind-bending universe," Guzikowski said. "Drawing and animation have always been near and dear to my heart, so to finally get to play in this space is a dream come true."

The Death Stranding movie doesn't yet have a release date. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies left to come in 2025, or see everything we know about Death Stranding 2.