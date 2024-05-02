Ninja Theory is sharing "something" Hellblade 2 related every day until launch, and the first drop is a real nice-looking new screenshot
The Xbox sequel launches May 21
Hell yeah, Hellblade fans, Hellblade 2 developer Ninja Theory is drip-feeding new Hellblade 2 content every day this week.
"Sharing something from Senua's Saga: Hellblade II every day in May until launch, day one: Let's start with a new screenshot," reads a tweet from Ninja Theory. The attached image shows the titular protagonist Senua surrounded by some big rocks gazing out at a deserty landscape with some water in the middle and the sun setting over the horizon. Although it doesn't seem to reveal anything substantial, it's real nice to look at.
Check it out:
Right about seven years on from the first game, Hellblade 2 is finally on track to release on May 21, and it's shaping up to be a much bigger, more ambitious game at the very least now that Ninja Theory has access to Xbox's deep pockets. We recently spent some hands-on time with the sequel for our Hellblade 2 preview and GR+ editor in chief Josh West came away blood-soaked and smiling ear to ear.
"From what I've played of Hellblade 2, it's clearly on track to be one of the most important exclusives that the platform has hosted this generation," he wrote. "Not only is it a fluid and responsive action-adventure game, boasting best-in-class visual fidelity, but it's also an experience with something meaningful to convey."
I've been watching Hellblade 2 pretty closely since it was first announced back in 2019, not only because I'm a fan of the first game, but because each trailer released gets my blood pumping even faster, teasing the continuation of an emotionally charged story with personally meaningful themes centered around a genuinely unique horror protagonist I can't wait to learn more about. Oh, not to mention the new focus on combat inspired by the most intense battle in Game of Thrones.
Still, only time will tell whether the sequel joins the ranks of the best Xbox Series X games.
