Assassin's Creed Red is now officially Assassin's Creed Shadows, and the open-world game set in Japan will finally be revealed this week

Assassin's Creed Red has ditched its codename in favor of the final title Assassin's Creed Shadows, and the long-awaited Japan-themed entry in the long-running open-world series is finally getting a proper reveal on May 15.

"Assassin's Creed Codename Red becomes Assassin's Creed Shadows," Ubisoft says in a tweet. "Tune-in for the Official Cinematic World Premiere Trailer on May 15, 9 AM PT." 9am PT translates to 12pm ET / 4pm GMT / 5pm BST, and you can expect to see the trailer on Ubisoft's YouTube channel.

Note that this is described as a "cinematic" trailer, meaning that we're unlikely to see much - if any - in-game footage. With the Summer Game Fest schedule for 2024 rolling up in June, however, it seems likely that we'll see much more of the game sooner rather than later. The usual Ubisoft Forward event will broadcast on June 10.

In a press release, Ubisoft says Assassin's Creed's social media channels now feature an "hourglass puzzle" for players to crack, noting that "those who succeed will be rewarded." Presumably, there's some hidden secret in the brief video clip embedded above.

Red - or rather, Shadows - was initially announced as part of a massive slate of upcoming Assassin's Creed games, and was described as "the future of our open-world RPG games on Assassin's Creed." Beyond that, the Japanese setting, and the game's ties with Assassin's Creed Infinity, there have been few official details.

In the metadata for the game's Ubisoft Store listing, it's noted the game is launching for PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PS4, but curiously despite the last-gen PlayStation release, there's no mention of an Xbox One version.

Assassin's Creed has historically produced some of the best open-world games ever, so here's hoping Shadows can match the series' heights.