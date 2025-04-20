Along with Star Wars Outlaws, Ubisoft seems to be bringing Assassin's Creed Shadows to Nintendo Switch 2 according to PEGI leaks

Assassin's Creed Shadows seems to be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 as well.

Ubisoft's huge open-world stabathon was also a huge success when it came out earlier this year, and a potential PEGI leak suggests that it'll aim for an even bigger crowd on Nintendo's new console.

On PEGI's front page showing off the 'most searched games,' Assassin's Creed Shadows' box lists that it's available on four different platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch 2. At the time of writing, Ubisoft hasn't officially said a word about Assassin's Creed Shadows becoming an upcoming Switch 2 game.

Maybe this was all a big blunder on PEGI's end - for what it's worth, the game's own page doesn't mention the Switch 2 at all. But since Ubisoft is porting Star Wars Outlaws to the handheld-console and the publisher previously made a sizeable push on the Wii U, of all things (anyone remember Zombi U?), it wouldn't be too outlandish to think it would also squeeze its newest blockbuster on the platform.

Meanwhile, the Switch 2 port of Star Wars Outlaws just received a release date at Star Wars Celebration Japan: September 4, while other players can enjoy its story-based expansion on May 14.

Assassins Creed Shadows is getting similar support from the publisher, too. The dev team are currently "actively looking" to put out an even harder difficulty option, alongside new patches and at least one expansion-sized DLC for Assassin's Creed Shadows called Claws of Awaji, coming sometime later in 2025.

