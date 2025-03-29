Assassin's Creed Shadows devs "actively looking at" an even harder difficulty mode for the RPG: "How challenging do you want it?"

Assassin's Creed Shadows already lets you crank those difficulty sliders up for both stealth and combat, but Ubisoft is looking to take things a step further.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ at the 2025 Game Developer's Conference, Assassin's Creed Shadows creative director Jonathon Dumont said the team is "always listening and monitoring what players are doing" to fix bugs and makes other changes to their massive Feudal Japan era open world.

One point of contention seems to have been the game's difficulty - or the lack thereof for some sickos - as he then goes on to mention how the developers are "actively looking at" potentially "making even a tougher setting for difficulty for some of our players." Dumont even taunts Assassin's Creed Shadows' most hardcore ninjas: "How challenging do you want it? But we're looking at these things and monitoring what people say about the game."

Right now, Assassin's Creed Shadows already lets you pick between easy, normal, and expert difficulty options for combat and stealth. Bumping up the stealth sections makes enemies more alert, meaning you can't just run around on rooftops expecting enemies to not look up, so I dread to think about how much tougher Ubisoft can make it.

For now, it seems the team is dedicated on working on the "constructive feedback" fans have given so far. "Obviously, we can't do everything, but there are things that we're going to be actioning on, and just for the next updates, there are quite a bit of bug fixes and little feature enhancement stuff that is coming in," Dumont explained. "I can't just make a list. There's quite a bit of it. So the team is always working to improve the game, and hopefully, people will be able to see the difference when they're playing Shadows in the upcoming months."

