Chris Hemsworth is still defending Marvel movies, despite his Thor comments

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has responded to those critiques of superhero movies from legendary directors like Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola.

"It felt harsh, and it bothers me, especially from heroes. It was an eye-roll for me, people bashing the superhero space," Hemsworth told The Times. "Those guys had films that didn't work too - we all have. When they talked about what was wrong with superheroes, I thought, cool, tell that to the billions who watch them. Were they all wrong?"

Coppola previously described Marvel movies as "prototypes made over and over and over again to look different," with Scorsese simply saying that they "aren't cinema."

Continued Hemsworth: "And, cinema-going did not change because of superheroes, but because of smartonones and social medla. Superhero films actually kept people in the cinemas during that transition and now people are coming back. So they deserve a little more appreciation."

Hemsworth played Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over 10 years, beginning in 2011. The Nordic hero was given three standalone films, and appeared in every Avengers film as a core member. Thor: Love and Thunder, the last film in the trilogy, was deemed by some critics as the silliest of the three.

"I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself," Hemsworth previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "I didn’t stick the landing."

Post Thor, the actor is headed for action movie territory, with his most recent being Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Hemsworth plays the film's antagonist, Dementus, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy.

Furiosa is set to hit theaters on May 24. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.