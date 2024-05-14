The actor behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's main character recorded 508 hours of dialogue over 127 sessions for the RPG sequel

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 just passed a significant development milestone: Tom McKay, the actor behind main character Henry, has wrapped dialogue recording after a staggering 508 hours in the studio across 127 sessions.

I remember the first Kingdom Come: Deliverance being a pretty darn dialogue-heavy game, but 508 hours of recorded dialogue for one character? I'm sure a lot of that won't make it into the full game, and most people won't hear every line that does make it because of the branching dialogue based on player choice, but still, it's mind-boggling to think someone actually sat down and spoke words for a video game for that long. That's three whole entire weeks worth of non-stop dialogue!

Czech developer Warhorse Studios previously said Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 would have "five hours of stunning cinematic cutscenes" and an overall higher production value. Creative director Daniel Vávra said at the time, "what we are making now is what [Kingdom Come: Deliverance] was supposed to be in the beginning, but we were not able to do it because we didn't have enough resources and experience."

Anyway, that aside, this means we're one step closer to playing the highly anticipated sequel, which was just announced last month. Luke Dale, the actor who played Hans Capon in Kingdom Come: Deliverance and who's reprising his role for the sequel, reacted to today's news by saying, "Guys, we’re nearly there."

Guys, we’re nearly there 😭 https://t.co/fTZLi75fKaMay 13, 2024

We still don't know exactly the scope of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 or how it compares to the original game, but one can only assume it'll be quite a bit bigger. To that end, over on Instagram McKay celebrated completing Henry's VO with a post that teased, "This game is a beast."

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is due out sometime this year on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Only time will tell if it earns itself a spot on our list of the best RPGs to play right now.