Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is coming, and it's everything the first RPG "was supposed to be in the beginning"

Polish developer Warhorse Studios has revealed that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is on the way, with a ballpark release window estimated for 2024.

Unveiled earlier on April 18 following a not-so-cryptic tease on April 11 (via Twitter), The Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 announcement trailer gives us a cinematic reintroduction to Warhorse's late-medieval kingdom of Bohemia. The swashbuckling action-adventure RPG will bring us back to the year 1403, where returning protagonist Henry of Skalitz is once again causing mayhem in the Holy Roman Empire, still seeking vengeance for his murdered family.

With the developer touting a sprawling open world, weighty RPG choices, and the return of its authentic first-person melee combat, you can expect each swing of your sword-arm and every arrow unleashed to pack a hefty punch in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Not only will the new Kingdom Come game feel better to play, the graphics and quoted "five hours of stunning cinematic cutscenes" speak to Warhorse's increased production value. As creative director Daniel Vávra says, "what we are making now is what [Kingdom Come: Deliverance] was supposed to be in the beginning, but we were not able to do it because we didn't have enough resources and experience."

Rollicking medieval saga aside, the KCD2 trailer also shows off the light-hearted aspects of Henry's story. There's crass British humor, a fair bit of tavern brawling, an idyllic medieval landscape...basically, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 looks like everything I'd hoped Playground's Fable reboot might be, and it'll probably be in our hands much sooner.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is slated to launch sometime in 2024 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, according to a release window given by the publisher.

