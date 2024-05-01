Dune star Rebecca Ferguson's hit sci-fi show has received high praise from a very important person, calling season 2 "one of the best things I've ever seen"

The second season of Rebecca Ferguson's hit sci-fi series Silo just received high praise from a very important person; the author of its source material.

Hugh Howey, who penned the three-book series Wool, has had a peak at the Apple TV show's second installment and it sounds as though he approves, as he posted on Instagram Threads recently: "I've seen season two and it's one of the best things I've ever seen."

The author has also given us some hope on season 2's release date, which is yet to be confirmed. Despite previous reports giving it a 2025 window, it looks like we may be getting Silo season 2 a little earlier as one Instagram user said: "That cuts deep for those of us who have to wait until, oh I don't know, 2025," to which the author replied, "Maybe not that long..." Color us intrigued...

Set in a dystopian toxic world, the first season follows Ferguson's character Juliette Nichols, who's living in an underground silo alongside the supposedly last people on Earth. But there's a twist: no one knows why the silo was built and hasn't seen what is outside, prompting Juliette to go searching for answers.

Although we don't have an official synopsis for season 2, we expect it to pick up where season 1 left off with Juliette finding restricted footage of the real vibrant world outside the silo's walls, which contradicts all she and her fellow dwellers have been told. This cliffhanger left audiences on the edge of their seats, setting itself up for an exciting season 2 premiere. But the story won't end there, as seasons 3 and 4 of Silo have already been announced, with Ferguson confirming that the next two seasons will be filmed together .

Alongside Dune 2's Ferguson, the cast includes Common, Succession ' s Harriet Walter, Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, The Shawshank Redemption 's Tim Robbins, and more. The show is created by Graham Yost and directed by Morten Tyldum, best known for helming Passengers and The Imitation Game .

Silo season 1 is available to watch on Apple TV Plus right now. For more, check out our list of the best shows on Apple TV Plus ., or keep up to date with upcoming TV shows heading your way this year.