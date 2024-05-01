New chilling look at upcoming horror movie Terrifier 3 features Art the Clown back in his regular outfit and a new release date

Good news slasher fans, we have just got a new look at Terrifier 3, and better yet the highly anticipated upcoming horror sequel has also confirmed an earlier release date, meaning Art the Clown is starting his killing spree two weeks early.

As announced by Bloody Disgusting and Cineverse in a press release, Terrifier 3 will now be released in US theaters on October 11, 2024, as opposed to its previous October 25 release date, meaning you will be able to enjoy the threequel all the way through the spooky season. However, as the film recently confirmed its UK release date for October 25, we are still waiting to hear if this will be bumped up too.

The film’s producer Phil Falcone said of the earlier release date: "We’re so excited to bring the next Terrifier to theaters this fall just in time for the Halloween season. Terrifier 3 will deliver everything the fans expect and more with Art the Clown taking things to the next level."

Along with the updated schedule, the studios have dropped yet another look at Art the Clown, this time in his original black and white clown costume rather than the Santa suit we saw him wearing in the first look and teaser . In the image, Art is in his signature goofy pose with his white gloves covered in blood in what looks to be a dark attic. Is it me or does his suit look shiner? See the full look above.

Terrifier 3, which wrapped filming earlier this year , is written and directed by franchise creator Damien Leone, and as per the synopsis follows Art the Clown who is yet again "set to unleash another round of chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve." The film welcomes back David Howard Thornton as Art, Terrifier 2 ’s Lauren LaVera as Sienna, Terrifier’s Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes, and more.

Terrifier 3 releases on October 11 in the US and October 25 in the UK. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way this year.