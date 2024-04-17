Terrifier 3 director confirms filming has wrapped with another bold declaration: "We've reached a whole new level of horror madness"

Filming on Terrifier 3 has officially wrapped as confirmed by franchise director Damien Leone, who says that the third installment will be the bloodiest yet.

The director posted the news on Instagram via a picture captioned "And that’s a wrap on Terrifier 3! This was easily the most challenging film of my career and an emotional rollercoaster to say the least!"

The filmmaker then thanked the cast and crew behind the movie before teasing: "If you thought Terrifier 2 was insane, we’ve reached a whole new level of horror madness that will most certainly blow you away! Get ready for the continuation of the mega-slasher!"

This isn't the first time the director has mentioned the level of gore in his upcoming flick, as just last month he revealed the team had just filmed their most disturbing scene yet, which even made lead David Howard Thornton, AKA Art the Clown, almost vomit on set . And we thought the first two movies were bad enough.

Released in 2016, the first film takes place on Halloween night, following villain Art the Clown as he stalks the streets looking for his next kill. The movie contains some highly graphic scenes including Art eating a living person’s nose right off their face, but that was nothing compared to Terrifier 2. The sequel took the carnage to another level and even had fans vomiting and fainting in movie theatres .

Now the clown is back for more, this time taking shape as a scary mall clown on the prowl during the Christmas period. We got a sneak peek at Art’s full Santa get-up earlier this year, and it was enough to keep us up for a while. The threequel, written and helmed by Leone, welcomes back Lauren LaVera and Elliot Fullam, Samantha Scaffidi, and of course Howard Thornton.

We also now have an official UK and Ireland release date, which is the same as the US date. Signature Entertainment confirmed the news via Twitter writing "The news you've all been waiting for. Damien Leone's 'Terrifier 3' releases 25 October."

