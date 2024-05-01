After hours of Skyrim NPCs blurting out NSFW dialogue courtesy of his Twitch chat, streamer concludes "this entire thing was a mistake"

After giving his Twitch viewers the unfathomable power of being able to make Skyrim NPCs say whatever they want using a purpose-built mod, streamer and ex-software engineer Blurbs has concluded that his creation "was a mistake."

Blurbs' Skyrim mod has a simple purpose, but you can see how it could quite easily make any stream of the game take a chaotic turn. Using messages in the chat, subscribers are able to create NPCs, along with a short greeting, and the tone in which it should be delivered using the power of text to speech. As you'd guess, viewers are taking full advantage of this ability to say the silliest and most absurd things possible, with highlights over the last few days including NPCs announcing "I'm gonna bust," threatening to feast on the streamer's flesh, and giving out some very NSFW compliments.

"It's day three of Skyrim Twitch TTS mod and you are all degenerates for encouraging this behavior," Blurbs wrote on Twitter after yesterday's stream. "It's somehow gotten worse and NPCs are putting things in orifices… Help me."

It's day 3 of Skyrim Twitch TTS mod and you are all degenerates for encouraging this behavior.It's somehow gotten worse and NPCs are putting things in orifices...Help me. pic.twitter.com/k5uNp6RLMUMay 1, 2024

Needless to say, there've already been moments where the streamer has had to intercept messages to stop them being read out in full. Most of the time though, he's forced to sit with the consequences of his actions: "This entire thing was a mistake," he says, after one particularly egregious message.

Despite the chaos, Blurbs isn't done with the text-to-speech Skyrim streams, and plans to keep on trucking through it. As the idea continues to grow in popularity, however, it seems likely that the NPC dialogue will devolve further as more viewers eager to cause problems on purpose flood the chat.

If you're looking to spice up your own Skyrim experience, be sure to check out our guide to the best Skyrim mods .