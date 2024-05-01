A new Batman Arkham game is coming, but it's a VR game that's not being developer by the original studio

Batman: Arkham Shadow isn't a brand new Arkham series game, but rather a VR action game that's in development exclusively for Meta Quest 3.

Revealed today on May 1, you can see the debut announcement trailer for Batman: Arkham Shadow just below. The trailer is more cinematic and atmospheric rather than an actual look at gameplay, and features an alarming amount of rats attempting to rush Batman. Imagine doing that in virtual reality with the rats right up in your face.

All we know about Batman: Arkham Shadow so far is that it'll come out at some point in late 2024, and it'll only be available on Meta Quest 3 VR headsets. We'll have to wait until the Summer Game Fest showcase on June 7 to find out more about the new VR title, as it sounds like host Geoff Keighley will be giving a slightly deeper dive into the Batman game.

The studio responsible for the new game is Camouflaj, a veteran VR developer which was acquired by Oculus Studios in October 2022, who it's making the Batman game in partnership with. Camouflaj has been responsible for VR games like Republique VR in 2018, and the Iron Man VR game two years later in 2020, so it even has experience with superhero VR games.

Not much is known about Oculus Studios, but it's worth pointing out that the studio is very different from Oculus Story Studio, which was shuttered back in 2017. This developer is a studio under the ownership of Meta, and previously collaborated with Camouflaj on Republique VR.

Head over to our new games 2024 guide for a look at all the other titles set to launch throughout the current year.