Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 hits 3 million players, who in 3 months have collectively made Henry kill almost 500 million humans and spend 387 million hours drunk

Just three months have passed since Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 launched in February, but the medieval RPG sequel is already celebrating reaching more than 3 million players.

Revealing the massive milestone in a recent online thread, developer Warhorse Studios thanks fans for the time they've poured into the game following its release.

"Over 3 million Henrys setting out on their adventures – and leaving their mark on Bohemia," it writes. "Thank you for every quest completed, every battle fought, and every story written." The dev then goes on to share some fun stats, much like Larian Studios did for Baldur's Gate 3.

First up: the sheer number of humans killed by players. Nearly 500 million, in fact, with a whopping 489,136,125 human kills recorded so far. As Warhorse puts it, "Henry is worse than the Black Plague when it comes to killing." The dev also showcases weapon popularity, with long swords on top, accounting for 207 million kills, normal swords second with 102 million kills, and daggers in third, clocking just 40 million kills.

Ranged weapons haven't been forgotten by Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 players, though. 55,088,512 enemies were killed at range by players within the last three months, and one in seven of those kills have been impressive headshots. As for the most beloved ranged pick, it's the crossbow, responsible for 29.1 million of the total deaths delivered at distance. Then, it's the bow with 19.8 million kills, and last but not least, with 6.2 million, the pistole.

What else have players been up to? Stealing, of course. A mind-boggling 38.51 billion items have been swiped, with a value coming in at 2.43 trillion Groschen. Fans haven't gone easy on unsuspecting citizens either, picking over 132.31 million pockets and accumulating 107.94 billion Groschen after doing so. It's truly a thief's world out there in the Kingdom of Bohemia – and apparently, a drunkard's, too.

As Warhorse highlights, 387 million hours have been spent with Henry drunk. That's a lot of booze, but fans clearly have their preferences. 31.2 million opted for wine while getting him drunk, while 24.6 million chose beer instead.

A bit of alcohol doesn't deter folks from continuing their slaying sprees, either, with over four million enemies killed drunk. It might hinder their ability to roll dice, however, with just 67% of all Farkle games won.

There's plenty more shenanigans in store for those who stick around, too – whether drunk or sober. The Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 roadmap previously shared by Warhorse outlines some of the exciting things to come, including the paid Brushes with Death expansion later this month.



